Take a look at the numbers below - none of them make any sense! If this is how our “valiant leaders” run things, they will soon run us all into the ground – unless we stop them.

If this is “governance”, then we must indeed become ungovernable.

PROFLIGACY AND MISMANAGEMENT AT ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT

The government of the Canadian province of British Columbia is running record deficits. When David Eby became BC’s Premier in 2022, B.C. was on track to post a $5.7-billion surplus for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The catch was that the money had to be spent before the fiscal year end, as all unspent funds were required by law to go towards repayment of province’s debt. Repayment of debt was clearly not Eby’s priority, as he rushed to blow through the surplus. By the time the fiscal year ended in March 2023, it had shrunk to $704 million – and this was the last time there was any surplus at all.

Recently, Eby’s “government” announced a record deficit of $11.6 billion this year, more than half a billion more than the $10.9-billion hole projected by March’s budget. The situation is expected to get even worse next year with a projected $12.6-billion deficit in 2026-27.

https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/from-a-57b-surplus-to-an-116b-deficit-how-did-bcs-finances-go-astray-11226158

And while his government is running record deficits, BC Premier David Eby signed a $450,000 contract with a comedian to write jokes for him.

I guess the joke here is on the people of British Columbia…

Federally, Canada doesn’t fare much better. According to Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation, in the ten years he was in power, Trudeau added nearly 100,000 paper pushers to the federal “workforce”.

The federal bureaucracy cost taxpayers $71.1 billion in 2024-25 — a 77 per cent increase from the $40.2 billion expense in 2016-17. The bureaucracy now consumes about 55 per cent of Canada’s entire operating budget.

Trudeau’s successor Carney is cheerily continuing this trend of further bloating the federal bureaucracy. Carney has just appointed one of his banker buddies to head a new federal “Defense Investment Agency” (here’s that word again – ‘investment’!), with a salary that’s exorbitant even by the surrealist government standards: $577,300 to $679,100 per year, plus a 33 percent bonus on top of that salary.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/ottawas-new-defence-agency-ceo-could-earn-up-to-679k-salary-5926479?&est=4ylXXnB1FaQwDB2kbI0doSy8%2FWtd5F2h8cwaxgX0yneUfUS82Be%2BhoYNNWYgGbVmubfC7CQ%3D

I am sure nothing would address a crisis better than setting up a new government agency, with one of Carney’s cronies at the helm! They did the same thing to “deal” with the housing problem: the new Build Canada Homes agency has a budget of $13 billion dollars.

Throwing our money at the problem they have created seems to be their modus operandi. The fact that this doesn’t solve the problem but in fact exacerbates it doesn’t seem to matter.

Here’s what just one unelected bureaucrat is costing us: Governor General Mary Simon billed the Canadian people a total of $7,576 for shoes and clothing last year. That includes $330 of taxpayers’ money on silk camisoles (yes, underwear!), $1,117 on shoes, $875 on a single blazer, $1,500 on a “sealskin chest piece” and $2,510 on luxury wool suits.

Doesn’t seem like a lot, but why do we the taxpayers have to pay for it?? Simon’s annual salary is $378,000 a year, so she should be able to afford her own clothes.

And here’s the real shocker: last year, Simon also spent almost $3 million dollars of the taxpayers’ money on travel.

While blowing through Canadians’ wealth like there’s no tomorrow, Canada’s Liberal government has decided to seek only $198,000 in damages from GC Strategies, the company behind the ArriveCan app scandal. The failed app, which was supposed to track covid compliance and was mandatory until October 2022, cost Canada’s taxpayers between $54 million and $59.5 million (federal auditors were unable to determine its precise cost due to abysmally poor record-keeping at GC Strategies). How much of the $60 million wasted on this “initiative” ended up in the pockets of GC Strategies’ buddies in the federal government to ensure such a lenient outcome?

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/ottawa-requests-200000-in-damages-following-64-million-arrivecan-scandal-5917114?&est=gS7LAlXneMdzMpRTLP%2ByilZQKem%2FB2M5hsugZfr9f%2BsOUUxIfFm72p%2BZEMbF3KyDzeWb9NE%3D

The spending spree is continuing at the municipal level. Municipalities are raising property taxes exponentially, whining that they can’t make ends meet. They then use our dollars to give their staff not just huge taxpayer-funded pensions, but multiple pensions.

Here are some interesting facts:

86.7% of government employees have a workplace pension versus 21.8% of workers outside of government;

91.5% of public-sector plans are defined-benefit, compared to only 40.7% in the private sector;

Public-sector workers also retire earlier (approximately 2.2 years on average), experience lower job-loss rates (0.6 percent compared to 3.2 percent), and record 6.4 more work days lost for personal reasons (15.7 versus 9.3).

https://thehub.ca/2025/10/06/canadian-government-workers-retire-two-years-earlier-make-more-and-get-better-pensions-than-public-sector-workers-on-average-study/

As if all these extra perks are not enough, last year, the City of Edmonton spent $5.6 million on contributions to a second pension fund for 1,247 city staff. Montreal, Ottawa, Mississauga and to a lesser extent Halifax, all provided two pensions to select employees, spending nearly $4 million on the golden perk for roughly 5,000 employees. And Calgary spent $12.9 million on extra pensions – that’s more than those other five cities combined.

https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/craig-many-cities-using-tax-dollars-to-give-staff-multiple-pensions

It’s important to mention here that, while Calgary bureaucrats award themselves record pensions, Calgary’s homeowners are suffering from the highest property tax increases in Canada – 28% in just five years!

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/calgary-homeowners-see-highest-increase-in-property-tax-burden-in-canada-report-5926216?&est=Ozez7yQv%2FhQ3aGlMP2phnovBfB3XYnQFnCl6gFM7aTDX9K5owSBKRhh8IO%2FrxRELkgsI1yc%3D

Sadly, the profligacy and mismanagement are not confined to the Canadian backwater – it’s the same everywhere.

Most of us are aware of the budgetary crisis in France. That failing state has had five prime-ministers since 2023, and none of them have been able to come up with a workable budget. When cuts are proposed, the unions start causing trouble. When further profligacy is suggested, the fiscal conservatives get up in arms. The latest prime-minister resigned after just one day in office.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj6xjpee1xjo

After years of experiments with “green” energy and out-of-control immigration, the economy of formerly prosperous Germany is at a standstill.

https://economy-finance.ec.europa.eu/economic-surveillance-eu-economies/germany/economic-forecast-germany_en

The British government is spending like crazy, digging the UK into a deeper and deeper hole.

According to The Economist,

Britain’s government borrowed more than expected between April and August. The Office for National Statistics said the government borrowed £83.8bn in the five-month period , compared with a forecast of £72.4bn.

The Economist also tells us that

Australia vowed to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 62-70% from 2005 levels before 2035. The UN wants countries to present new climate plans ahead of the COP30 summit in November, but so far fewer than 40 have. Australia’s proposed reduction is lower than the 65-75% recommended by the government’s climate-advisory body. Anthony Albanese, the prime minister, called it a “responsible target”.

Responsible indeed! The Australian government clearly hasn’t learned anything from the European debacle of recent years and is committing to burning Australia’s economy instead of oil and gas. To the Australian ideologues, it doesn’t seem to matter that this course of action leads nowhere but towards skyrocketing energy costs and increasing impoverishment of the middle class.

THIRD WORLD LINING UP AT THE TROUGH

While West’s irresponsible governments are blowing through our money like there is no tomorrow, some third-world banana republics have figured they might as well get a cut of all this largesse.

The Economist reports that Ukraine would need $50bn from friendly governments and the IMF to meet the shortfall in next year’s budget. That is far beyond what Ukraine’s partners had expected, having pledged only $31bn so far.

According to the United Nations, Ukraine has a population of 37.9 million as of 2024. In July 2023, Reuters reported that due to refugee outflows, the population of Ukrainian-controlled areas may have decreased to 28 million.

According to World Bank, Ukraine’s current GDP per capita is $5,389.50, on par with third-world countries like Algeria and El Salvador and lower than GDP per capita of Guatemala, Iraq or Jamaica.

https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.CD?locations=UA

This means that most Ukrainians have never seen $10,000 in a given year.

How does their government come up with the astronomical figure of $50,000,000,000, or $1,785 (a third of annual GDP!) per remaining Ukrainian? What’s worse, I suspect that most Ukrainians will never see their share of this astronomical windfall.

African “leaders” are on the same bandwagon. They are “gearing up for major push on climate innovation, climate financing and climate change laws” – which basically means they are increasingly loud in their demands that successful countries must give them a lot of money – and I mean a lot of money! - to “combat climate change”. “Only” about US$195 billion will be made available by the international community to the continent for climate adaptation by 2035, they cry - far less than the estimated US$1.6 trillion “required”.

These petty chieftains in expensive suits have plans that are nothing short of grandiose. Their one little problem is that they have (or claim to have) no money – so someone else has to pay for it all (including the expensive suits, I guess!). Therefore, the linchpin of their ingenious plan is to make “climate finance” a legal obligation!

https://theconversation.com/african-countries-gear-up-for-major-push-on-climate-innovation-climate-financing-and-climate-change-laws-265708

ASIAN INVASION

India was the largest beneficiary of US H-1B visas last year, accounting for 71% (sic!) of approved beneficiaries, while China was a distant second at 11.7%. It’s abundantly clear what kind of immigrants Trump’s new proposed measures are targeting: over 80% of all H-1B visa holders come from just these two countries!

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/coalition-files-lawsuit-to-block-trumps-100000-fee-for-h-1b-worker-visas-5924536

Needless to say, neither of these countries shares American values – or its success. The Indians just want to get out of India, and who can blame them? Most of India’s enormous population (almost 1.5 billion people and counting!) live in unimaginable squalor, with GDP per capita of only $2,676.70 – half of even Ukraine’s and a mere 3.1% of USA’s.

The Chinese are more likely than not to be CCP infiltrators: the Chinese Communist Party simply wouldn’t let anyone else out of the giant prison that is Communist China! Many of the new arrivals are in America either to steal trade and technological secrets, to hound Chinese dissidents or to buy up resources.

Here’s one example:

In the U.S., Chinese entities now own over 277,000 acres of farmland, including sites near military bases. Washington responded with new security plans and state laws restricting foreign land purchases.

Canada, meanwhile, has lost more than 13 million acres of farmland since 2001, much of it to urban and industrial development. At the same time, there is no national system to track who owns the remaining land.

https://ca.theepochtimes.com/survey/farmland-p-1?est=IZ4hdhUpWgBNsy7reQlSreaDGmcMEYotXeMoIoc4c%2BILQsMxAMpaaqXrPt5sBcpoFVtMZjQ%3D

What’s left of our agriculture is not on a sustainable trajectory either. According to Jeffrey Tucker of The Brownstone Institute, the farmer now earns only 8 percent of the retail dollars of the food budget, down from more than half a century ago. The other 92 percent goes to processors, transport, middlemen, additives, and distant retailers.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/the-urgency-of-food-emancipation-5916886?&est=BA5Glla%2B4FQDDTSRlW3cRcGM85V5W9kps9JmW4SBqBxUFcM5hIRiM80piA%2BRTS4H6bu6fac%3D -

With farming less and less economically viable, the solution to the looming food crisis some geniuses are proposing is simply… to eat less!

https://apnews.com/article/plant-based-diet-climate-04e3edb6b2de628e6238c70ca9f075e9

I suspect that the proponents of this brilliant plan aren’t planning themselves to switch to the “predominantly plant-based diets” they are peddling to us!

WORLD ORGANIZATIONS ARE ALSO BURNING THROUGH OUR MONEY - WHO BENEFITS?

Contributions of member states to the United Nations “regular budget” for 2025 totaled almost $3.5 billion dollars. For comparison, in 1994 (the least recent year currently listed on UN’s website) that total was just over $1 billion – so their spending has grown by 250% in just over 30 years!

https://www.un.org/en/ga/contributions/budget.shtml

By comparison, people’s real earnings haven’t grown at all. According to Pew Research Centre,

After adjusting for inflation… today’s average hourly wage has just about the same purchasing power it did in 1978, following a long slide in the 1980s and early 1990s and bumpy, inconsistent growth since then.

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2018/08/07/for-most-us-workers-real-wages-have-barely-budged-for-decades/

So while we are not making more than 50 years ago, unelected international bureaucrats are spending not just more but three and a half times more!

Where does all that money go??

Let’s take a look at some of UN’s current “projects”. After covering up for China’s misdeeds and spectacularly botching the “pandemic response” – which one would think disqualifies them forever from dictating our health policy! - they have now come up with a set of “international health regulations”.

At least the current US government has had the wisdom to reject this morally bankrupt organization’s right to tell the USA how to manage its public health!

And now the UN, in its “infinite” (more like infinitely funded!) wisdom is reaching even further into our everyday lives: it’s attempting to regulate homeschooling! The leader of this “new and amazing” global initiative is none other than Gwang-Chol Chang, chief of the UNESCO Section of Education Policy, who before joining the U.N. worked for the “Education Ministry” in none other than… North Korea, one of the world’s most brutal communist regimes!

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/un-targets-homeschooling-5925261?&est=DNGKqgRsMhh4OqmzEltXDKwOjgsER5G%2B0ShSZKySi7UPlU5Dj2n%2BSwBZGbtvwVnBqHVZQKg%3D

My guess is that the underlying reason why the UN is reaching further and further into our everyday lives is very simple: this organization, clearly captured by world’s worst dictatorships like China and North Korea, feels the pressing need to justify its astronomical budget and further increases to that budget. And the Asian dictators think that the successful Western countries can be forced to pay for the said dictators’ growing global control.

CONCLUSION

All of the above numbers clearly illustrate global trends that are completely unsustainable. Their sheer absurdity tells us that we are either governed by complete idiots (which is rather unlikely), or by power-hungry sociopaths who have betrayed the very people whose interests they were supposed to represent. Based on what we now know about our current “leaders”, their affiliations and motivations, the latter is likely the most accurate way to describe them.

The question is, how do we stop this downward spiral our society is on?

The only way forward I see for us in this increasingly complex, increasingly unsustainable world of ours is deglobalization and decentralization.

Decentralization is key. Large, centralized organizations have two inherent flaws:

They spend more and more of the society’s resources on trying to run themselves, thus providing less and less actual benefit to their members and to the society at large; They concentrate in themselves too much power – power that, due to the human nature of self-interest, someone will inevitably abuse.

In a decentralized society, local groups of people will decide together what to spend their communal funds on. No “higher” power gains control of our money, to spend it on “managing” itself or to give it away, be it to their own buddies, to corrupt “global organizations” or to petty foreign dictators under the guise of “equity”, “climate justice” or “common good”.

To put it simply, in a decentralized society no “higher” power gets too much power.

In a deglobalized society, we won’t depend on foreign goods and workforces, nor will foreigners own our land and resources – we will own them ourselves and make everything we need at home.

With decentralization and deglobalization will come each small local entity’s, indeed each individual’s, renewed sense of responsibility for one’s own fate and prosperity.

In such a society, nothing will preclude us from cooperating with each other when cooperation is needed and warranted. But we will cooperate as independent, self-sufficient entities, each from an equal position of power. We won’t be coerced into someone else’s version of cooperation.

Ultimately, it won’t be less of a society, just a more responsible one.

This new society – a world consisting of independent and sovereign local entities – is not as far away as we think. In fact, it’s already being built.

We homestead.

We strengthen our local communal ties.

We grow our own food, which we share and barter with our neighbors.

We build our own sources of water, energy and other resources. We opt out of using inefficient and expensive government-run “utilities” – we have the technology to provide for our own needs.

We refuse to pay for increasingly deteriorating “public services” we don’t need or don’t want.

We place ourselves outside the system as much as we can. By minimizing our tax burden (why give the profligate and the irresponsible more spending money?), by opting out of government programs and by rejecting our governments’ dubious “help”, we gradually stop being their “customers”, and by law of economics an entity that runs out of customers will eventually cease to exist.

In the inspiring words of Dr. Toby Rogers,

“Huzzah for everyone building the parallel society our hearts know is possible.”

If you think that taking control of our own energy, water supply, security and other services that governments consider to be their exclusive or near-exclusive domain is a long shot, take a look at what’s currently happening in South Africa:

https://theconversation.com/south-africans-are-going-off-the-service-grid-what-happens-when-citizens-replace-the-state-264941

Given, South Africans are much more desperate than we are: their state is crumbling.

Must we reach that level of desperation before we take back control?