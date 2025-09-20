1. On real power

“Except our own thoughts, there is nothing absolutely in our power.”

—René Descartes

2. On true nature of Marxism

“Marxist revolutions didn’t eliminate elites. They simply exchange one set of elites with another,” [Conservative MP Garnett] Genuis said. “Revolutions can overthrow an existing elite and replace them with a new belief. But no revolution has ever eliminated the existence of some kind of elite class of society.”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/kirks-assassination-a-turning-point-speakers-at-calgary-conference-address-social-issues-facing-canada-5917665?&est=%2FDUWXLHsokYWooSbVROMB4gGgGYEr0pmjQ60ACC1q1W2Xlq5m0QLPm8gwbNenW3slMybE7A%3D

3. On true nature of our governments

Jeffrey Tucker: “The usual ideological lenses through which we understand the world … are flat-out wrong. The left thinks that the government is going to save us from industry and market forces. The right thinks that the government is the enemy of industry. In reality, the government is the best friend that big business has.”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/the-urgency-of-food-emancipation-5916886?&est=o2Az3l1sp%2BoLFPocEjorZdin1q6VDu4%2FfmWqM7jsq2oHG1%2B3%2FqSAQ6pv3cgi35dLhHmeZ1U%3D