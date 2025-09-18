VACCINES

A study of 18,468 children born between 2000 and 2016 found that after 10 years, 57 percent (sic!) of the vaccinated children had a chronic health condition such as asthma, compared to just 17 percent of the unvaccinated children.

“This study found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination,” the authors wrote. “This association was primarily driven by asthma, atopic disease, eczema, autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders. This suggests that in certain children, exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these conditions.”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/researchers-found-unvaccinated-children-healthier-than-vaccinated-didnt-publish-findings-5912680?&est=uCaNvOjgFtUlikHr%2FBloHHJ71tZU1ocIRm%2FZVtBJ2aS1vmQh%2FVVkUPXFovkXabU4cbL6GXs%3D

FOREIGN “STUDENTS” AND OTHER ALIENS

REBEL NEWS reports that in Canada, “a written parliamentary reply has revealed that more than 1.3 million foreign students held valid study permits in the 2024–25 fiscal year.

That number rivals the 1.7 million Canadian citizens and permanent residents currently enrolled in post-secondary education, raising questions about who universities are really serving and whether young Canadians are being squeezed out.

This revelation dwarfs the already controversial Temporary Foreign Worker Program, which brings in roughly 364,000 workers. Even the International Mobility Program, which allows about 1.4 million workers to bypass labour market assessments, pales in comparison to the student visa influx.”

In the US, according to Chris Arnell’s substack, “In New York City alone, over 800,000 non-citizens were approved to vote in local elections. That’s not outreach. That’s voter replacement.

In 1980, Hispanics made up 6.5% of the U.S. population. By 2024, it’s over 19%. In California, they now outnumber Whites, and California hasn’t gone red in a presidential race since 1988. Those aren’t natural shifts. They’re the result of deliberate policy, policies designed to reshape districts, lock in power, and replace voters who are no longer obedient.”

HATE CRIME

The Epoch Times notes that, “although Jewish people comprise roughly 1 percent of Canada’s population, they were the target of 70 percent of religiously-motivated hate crimes in 2024.”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/montreal-man-found-not-criminally-responsible-in-assault-on-jewish-father-5916508?&est=rfCZtESQeRtAEeZg3bwmw10l0JX22PGwSHDV3Xb2WjgSExWQND2rDk0%2FyExWEULAxAssuPw%3D

HOUSING CRISIS

Despite all levels of governments in Canada “valiantly fighting” the housing crisis, and despite the rosy-looking, ever-growing “housing targets”, the actual housing starts in Canada are falling through the floor. Housing starts across Canada have fallen by 16% in August, and the province of Ontario has only achieved 26% of its “housing targets” this year to date. I hope against hope that the people, if not the economy-planning bureaucrats, are clueing in that painting a pretty “target” does not build homes – a robust private sector does, when it’s free from excess taxation and the noose of red tape.

https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/canadian-housing-starts-fall-16-122945113.html

https://globalnews.ca/news/11431071/ontario-august-2025-housing-starts/

In the countries where “robust tenant-protection” (i.e. erosion of private property rights) laws are being enacted, such as Australia and the UK, private landlords, which provide 81 % of all available rental units in the UK (according to The English Private Landlord Survey 2024) and 83% of all available rental units in Australia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_residential_rental_market) , are exiting the market en masse rather than deal with the increasing costs, egregious taxation and out-of-control regulation. What could possibly be the end result of this trend, other than rising rents and dwindling options for renters??

https://mortgagesoup.co.uk/exodus-of-landlords-drives-thousands-of-homes-out-of-rental-market/

https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/landlords-exit-market-in-droves-sparking-severe-warning-for-aussie-renters-gone-too-far-200017514.html

IN THE MEANTIME, IN LA-LA LAND…

The tech giant Meta has kept itself busy developing something called “mixed-reality glasses”.

The Economist has reported that “Meta will boast that its smart glasses are now even smarter at its Connect developers conference on Wednesday. It plans to introduce AI-powered display features. The glasses, co-branded with Ray-Ban and Oakley, will allow users to query Meta’s AI assistant and see responses in one of the lenses. They will come with a wristband to increase processing power and a price tag of about $800. Meta may allow third-party developers to make apps for the glasses, helping expand the capabilities of its gadget beyond filming, music and messaging.



The mixed-reality glasses, dubbed Hypernova, represent a revival of Meta’s quest to develop the metaverse. Meta is hoping that customers will use them as an alternative to rival hardware, such as Apple’s iPhone. Improved AI features would also help justify some of the expensive bets Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s boss, placed by hiring top AI researchers this summer. Meta’s value has increased to close to $2trn this year. If its glasses generate enough excitement this week, it could surpass that.”

What’s “mixed reality”, I wonder? Is it one where we look at our world through the rosy glasses conveniently provided by Big Tech, and stop seeing the REAL reality, reflected in the increasingly disturbing numbers?