1. Perils of public housing

Very puzzling news is coming out of Montreal, where hundreds of “affordable housing” units are sitting empty while people are living on the streets.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/montreal/article/montreal-woman-living-in-one-bedroom-apartment-with-her-teens-says-units-in-her-building-are-unoccupied/

https://www.ctvnews.ca/montreal/article/nearly-300-affordable-apartments-in-montreal-sit-vacant-as-housing-crisis-worsens/

We hear louder and louder cries for the government to “step in” and build more homes, while the state can’t even manage the ones they already have with any degree of efficiency! And farming out management of public housing stock to private entities (read: buddies of government who get to make an easy buck while doing very little) clearly makes the situation even worse.

A federal agency economist has recently come up with a “surprising” conclusion: government cannot solve the housing crisis – only private sector can!

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/more-private-sector-funding-needed-to-address-housing-crisis-federal-agency-economist-5902207?&est=Q5KLjY2tIGAGq83x%2FTSGN2LC3MS%2BvfSAX7JvFL9imC7qW3AQOIH41EV62M%2FtRAmQt8tVgnU%3D

We will never solve this and other issues that plague our society as long as we look to our bloated governments as what they want us to see - “the solution” to all our woes - instead of what these governments have become: part of the problem.

2. $10/day childcare is just an “average”

The “$10/day childcare” (which has proven to be as elusive as mass native child graves or affordable public housing) is not for everyone after all!

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/10-a-day-child-care-new-brunswick-1.7602571

Who is it for then? Is it going to be “income-tested”?

Remember what happened with the child tax benefit when Trudeau government decided to make it income-tested? Previously, it was a simple tax credit: anyone who claimed dependent children on their tax return automatically got the credit. No muss, no fuss – and no policing required. Under the “new and improved” regime, single moms were targeted, investigated and bankrupted when first handed the “benefit”, then told to pay it back to the government long after the money was spent.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/cra-tax-single-moms-benefits-1.4457218

The only party that benefits from such “income-tested” measures is the ever-expanding government machine. Someone has to police these perks to ensure that they are distributed only to the “deserving”. Of course, the government officials that get to decide who is or isn’t “deserving” gain even more power.

Like many other seemingly amazing government programs, “$10/day childcare” increasingly looks like just another empty election promise that the government had no intention of actually fulfilling – a promise made with the sole purpose of not making our lives better but handing them another unearned, undeserved election win – and more power over us.

And what is the overall state of this “amazing” program? A recent report says it all:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/new-report-exposes-flaws-in-federal-child-care-scheme-5901709?&est=0JbIFhzClDH5cAfwpOzZ9DuAvVZ7Ds4TAsLGIlnXZTqVqgi2f%2FMyo2Vg1w4p24IyaQd26LQ%3D

Once again, we see typical liberal modus operandi: billions of our dollars spent with nothing to show for it. The only party that benefits from all this “activity” is the government itself.

3. BC land grab

A highly disturbing trend is taking shape in BC – a trend that can potentially affect everyone who owns property in that province.

Prior to the last provincial election (which took place in October 2024), BC’s NDP government signed on to the UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) and commenced handing out “land rights” to various native tribes.

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024PREM0020-000560

https://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/secrecy-over-bc-land-management-deals-destroys-ndp-credibility

The BC government even went as far as attempting to give the natives (who, according to Statistics Canada, constitute around 6% of BC’s total population) effective veto power over the Crown land, which comprises 94% of all land in the province.

https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/bc-scraps-proposed-changes-to-land-act

After a huge public outcry from farmers, loggers, hunters, the broader business community and all British Columbians who use public land for recreation or to make a living, BC Premier David Eby realized that “brilliant” idea would lose his party the election and scrapped the plan – only to bring it back by stealth after “winning” the election. (I put the word “winning” in quotation marks because the legitimacy of the current BC government is highly questionable due to allegations of widespread election fraud; these allegations are currently before the courts).

Now that they are in power for another term, BC NDP are continuing with the very unpopular land giveaways, for which they have no mandate.

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/fletcher-why-bc-is-surrendering-crown-land-cancelling-environmental-reviews/66659

Why is the government of BC doing this? It cannot possibly be good for the British Columbians they are supposed to represent (94% of whom are not natives and therefore are adversely affected by the land giveaways). One can’t help wondering if this government is furthering not the wellbeing of the people that supposedly elected it but some other agenda. Who would benefit from the vast swaths of valuable land being “given” to the native bands who have no expertise, experience or resources to effectively manage it? Who is standing in the wings, waiting for the desperate natives to beg for them to step in and “manage” their newly acquired holdings? Call me a conspiracy theorist, but the specter of the globalists who want us to own nothing (because they would own everything!) looms large in this scheme, as in many others.

This month, the dangerous “policy” of land giveaways finally came back to bite the hapless BC government, when a bizarre recent court decision “granted” a big chunk of the highly developed and very valuable land in the Lower Mainland to the Cowichan Nation.

https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2025/08/08/bc-first-nation-title-rights-fraser-river-lower-mainland/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/bc-first-nation-wins-lawsuit-over-land-title-rights-in-lower-mainland-fraser-river-5899258?&est=%2F4TLv%2BvoJuQ5qlPbdKmHpfHs%2Bc8Oef5ObYgHvv4J862ra8jyyFiGHV9mhR7nwYcKbvmnowI%3D

According to the Government of BC, the Cowichan Nation Alliance is comprised of about 8000 people – and the clincher is that they don’t even live in the Lower Mainland!

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/first-nations-a-z-listing/cowichan-nation

By some reckonings, the land “granted” to these 8000 people (about 0.16% of BC’s total population!) in its current developed state is valued at more than $500 million dollars.

After unprecedented wealth has been created on the land by the “colonizers”, the hereditary chiefs that “wisely” steered their people through millennia of stagnant stone-age culture, without written language or use of metals but rife with slavery and bloody conflicts over scarce resources (remember ‘grease wars’?), are positioning themselves to grab as big of a chunk of that wealth as they can. And that’s after billions of dollars have already been poured by the “colonizer” governments into their bottomless coffers.

The “hereditary chiefs” who egg on these egregious claims should go back to telling stories by the fire, which is their best and highest use. First nations that wish to be part of a modern society should be governed by elected (and recallable!) leaders. And if they wish to stay in the Stone Age, they are welcome to it – in which case I don’t see why we would be required to continue providing them with modern amenities like welfare system, healthcare, housing, stores, transportation etc etc.

Ironically, the Government of BC (which opened this can of worms in the first place!), is now threatening to appeal the landmark court decision. This is typical of the bleeding-heart, land acknowledging, virtue-signaling lefties: they would give anything to anyone to show their wokeness – as long as what they give away is not their own, as long as it doesn’t affect them personally. I think we should make it a law that anyone who spouts off “land acknowledgements” must give their PERSONAL land away to the natives, or shut up.

In the meantime, while the smarter natives are engaged in land expropriation (with all the improvements made over the last few centuries by the “white colonizers” of course!), the less clever Indians are still looking for the elusive “mass graves”:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/deninu-k%C5%B3%C4%99-first-nation-burial-sites-of-5-children-1.7603835

The so-called “truth and reconciliation” agenda is not about the truth, nor is it about reconciliation, for the simple reason that you cannot further The Truth by perpetuating lies, and you cannot reconcile people by pitting them against each other. If someone takes away your land, which you bought in good faith and paid your hard-earned money for, and gives it to someone else, would you feel “reconciliatory” towards that someone??

No wonder Canadians are fleeing BC in record numbers!

https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2025/08/05/bc-business-council-why-are-british-columbians-leaving/

I have recently come across the following substack post, which very succinctly describes the current state of mind of the black people in the US:

To my mind, there are glaring similarities between what the author describes and the mindset of the native people in Canada: victim mentality, wallowing in (often self-inflicted) misery, dwelling on some “historic wrong” that may or may not have been committed against them hundreds of years ago instead of working to become productive and valued members of today’s prosperous society.

Both groups don’t seem to realize that this mindset is being perpetuated and promoted among them by those who shamelessly exploit them and prey on them.