During the “pandemic”, when there was nowhere to go and no one to see, I got into the habit of starting my day lying in bed with a cup of coffee and my laptop, reading and listening to the news. This felt like my last tenuous link to something previously known as ‘the world’.

I soon gave up on what’s often referred to nowadays by the derisive term ”MSM”: outrage at the garbage and fearporn they bombarded us with would cause me to start yelling and shaking my fist at the screen five minutes into it. My partner eventually put his foot down and banned CBC, CTV et al. from our household.

So I started looking for sources of REAL news, of what we would call The Truth. This search led me to The Epoch Times, Rebel News, Brownstone Institute and a number of Substack pages. I am still subscribed to The Economist: the woke vitriol these supposedly smart and educated people with impeccable English come up with sometimes amuses me. I eventually started writing my own Substack - the Atlas Shrugged posts you may be familiar with.

I found myself particularly attracted to posts and articles that contemplated The Big Picture: what is REALLY going on in our world, and why? Where are we headed? What human traits will help us overcome this and other calamities? What societal trends will lead us further down the path of destruction, and which might return us to the path of enlightenment? What, if any, is our future as a civilization?

Soon I started recording my best (and worst!) findings, along with my own comments, in a kind of a journal – a long word document of dated entries. I would now like to share with you parts of this journal. So, without further ado, here is my first ever Worldview Digest!

P.S. Please comment and provide feedback. I could post these Worldview Digests regularly if people are interested.

July 16, 2025

Rants of The Economist

1. https://www.economist.com/china/2025/07/01/chinas-giant-new-gamble-with-digital-ids

“Chinese apps usually require users to register with their real name and phone number. But the tech firms who run the apps have a bad record at keeping these data safe. So on Tuesday China’s government launched a “digital ID” scheme , which allows people to log in to apps without revealing their personal details (tech firms will see just anonymised digits and letters). People can obtain a digital ID by submitting a raft of personal information to the police. The scheme might help protect consumers. Many Chinese are deluged with phone calls from fraudsters. But critics fear the initiative will also make online snooping even easier for China’s police. They might use it to get a list of all the websites and apps each person uses, and one day plug it into a broader surveillance system. Although the scheme will be voluntary, that could change at the whim of authorities.”

My comment: Ah, so that’s what these ‘digital IDs’ are REALLY for! I find it amusing that the esteemed Economists clearly see their danger with regard to China but not in our own world.

2. Re “Apocalypse in the Tropics”, a documentary directed by Petra Costa:

“Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president , and Donald Trump, America’s president, have much in common. Both are brash, unapologetic demagogues who fulminate against opponents in fire-and-brimstone sermons. And both stir up such fervour that, when they lost elections, their followers stormed the seats of their countries’ governments. The two hard-right populists share another trait—they are popular among evangelical Christians.”

My comment: Wow, what vitriol! I find it shocking that a presumably respectable publication would stoop to this. They really do hate Trump – I wonder why…

The Strange Story of a Quebec “Coup”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/rcmp-charges-soldiers-in-alleged-plot-to-forcibly-take-land-5884261?&est=kAKG0DIh4%2BgR3u4pN%2B0EXm25WUnMgZHMBEmXZy%2B4ivthzlm%2BjRomKiEydfpM6RI8grj5rIY%3D

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/quebec-militia-plot-suspects-had-minimal-military-base-equipment-access-dnd-5887324?&est=wha38onrT6EN2O7M22vOMl%2B1BWuIJiO39KCNKgxQmLXlTqbAwzNXAk3pjXV%2BpqqCV%2FmJdrA%3D

My comment: Hmm… I wonder what this is REALLY all about! Many Epoch Times readers appear to feel the same way. Here are some of their comments:

I thought the Canadian government supported terrorists? When will the arrests of the terrorists liberals flooded Canada with begin? Of course, these guys arrested in Quebec probably aren’t really terrorists, they likely believe they have the right to protect themselves from their corrupt government.

No one will ever know the full truth, but the whole thing stinks to high heaven. The RCMP have proven that they can no longer be trusted; Freedom Convoy and Coutts four being prime examples. They are no closer to solving the multiple church arson crimes, which forest fires were indeed set by arsonists, and many more serious crimes across the country. All while we have real terrorist cells in Canada, terrorist supporters everywhere that should never have been allowed into this country and the RCMP does nothing about them.This organization has gone from a police force that was once respected not only domestically, but world wide, to a gang of Liberal government thugs who no one can trust.

Need more facts. How would these young men succeed in doing what the govt claims? You would have to be a fool to try. Fishy.Feels more like the govt threatening us, making sure nobody decides to prepare to protect themselves from a govt who wants to take our legal guns, an action that led to the Acadians being displaced and their land stolen not that long ago.I would like to see all kinds of people gather to learn self-defence and how to use arms, preparedness in general. This is a legitimate business endeavour. A govt who respects their citizens would encourage this as well-trained fellow citizens would be an asset to the country. If a govt has nefarious intentions, this would be a threat.

Having had experience in both, Cdn.Forces and law enforcement, I have a feeling that something, ( perhaps everything ) is fishy with this story.Consider this; – the raids and seizures took place 18 months ago, but the arrests, only days ago. – Cpl. Forbes was tasked in 2018 to work with the RCMP on G- 7 security in Quebec. – mainstream media is making a big deal about them conducting “ scouting, reconnaissance,target practice and possessing night vision equipment. Nothing illegal here.Illegal firearms and explosives are another matter. CAF says that they were not stolen or supplied by them.Plotting to seize land ? – How, where, when and why ? From who ? I doubt if four or five guys in Quebec could manage to seize a bus stop. Like the Nova Scotia mass murders, we have a hazy connection and a murky story from the RCMP. The whole affair deserves careful scrutiny !

Dr. Robert Malone on AI (and a lot of other alarming trends)

My comment: In this post, Dr. Malone provides a lot of interesting facts. Here are just a couple of examples:

“Some basic facts about homelessness. The homeless population in the U.S. is growing. Recent data indicates a significant increase nationwide, with 2024 recording the highest number of homeless individuals since tracking began. Over 770,000 people were homeless in 2024, surpassing the previous year by more than 118,000. The homelessness rate increased from 1.75 per 1,000 in 2022 to 2.3 per 1,000 in 2024, representing a 30% rise over the two-year period. Overall, the homeless population increased by 18% from 2023 to 2024. Additionally, chronic homelessness, defined as individuals homeless for at least a year or experiencing repeated episodes, grew by nearly 30% between 2020 and 2023 …Since 2019, rents have grown by more than 27% and home prices by nearly 50%. This forced many people to live on the streets.”

“The proportion of people in Germany who are immigrants, as well as their children (where both parents are immigrants), is almost 25%. … Juxtapose this with Poland. Immigrants in Poland represent about 7% of the population, and the vast majority of immigrants in Poland are from Europe. Poland’s economy is expanding at one of the fastest rates in the European Union. There is almost no unemployment. Why is this? One of the main reasons is that Poland has not taken on vast numbers of immigrants, unlike Germany. Germany is awash in immigrants who can not find work and are now relying on government services to live. … According to Julian, the economy in Germany is so bad that now some Polish people are actually hiring German women to clean their houses. This is an exact reversal of the situation a few years back, when Germans hired Polish women to clean their houses.”

His main point, however, is about the true value and meaning of work:

“Work has become the enemy in the minds of many Americans. For many years now, the USA has been slowly drifting away from core elements of a functional industrialized society. There is a strong belief that a four-year college degree is the best route for most people to achieve success. Pop culture has celebrated the “corner office job,” overlooking the important roles played by the workers and jobs that helped create that office. Moreover, the traditional and essential roles of maintaining a household and raising a family have been denigrated. ... For our families, they must reorient to this new reality. Saturday morning chores, which require our children to perform real work, must become the norm again. Families must relearn that the risk-benefit ratio of being outside and playing will cause more injuries, but that is offset by strong, healthy bodies. That children learn that physical work is not to be avoided, but rather to be embraced. That parents set an example and work with their children to clean the house, teach organizational skills - the domestic arts as well as how to use a screw driver, how to mow their lawns, plant vegetables and keep chickens. These basic homesteading skills teach children how to move their bodies and teach muscle memory. A child who has spent their life on their cell phone is not equipped for the world that awaits them.”

My comment: If we want our society to have a future, maybe we should listen to Dr. Malone!

Brownstone Institute

1. WHO REGULATIONS

“July 19th is the last day that Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) can withdraw from the IHR amendments (without entering a multi-year withdrawal process). By failing to withdraw, they will be committing their taxpayers to fund the key surveillance aspects of a rapidly expanding industry that is the pandemic industrial complex.”

https://brownstone.org/articles/update-on-international-health-regulation-amendments/

Also on the same topic: https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/behind-us-exit-from-who-a-battle-over-direction-of-global-public-health-5886654?&est=Pd2g00%2FR8RQ8iJMQPPtulhgmeaoLOpVskHtK2r1%2BR7SqI78hRNIH0%2Bh%2B0DtECWRws6kz9a4%3D

“You have to defend your population and now you have a bigger chance of epidemics to emerge … It’s about investing money,” [“HIV scientist” De Oliveira] said, adding that there is a “much better benefit” to doing so than from being hit “by waves of new pathogens and epidemics.”

My comment: Mr. De Oliveira’s statement is a classic example of the fearporn we’ve been bombarded with over the last five years. Such bombardments usually have a clear purpose: to get us to do something that would make someone super-rich (like allowing ourselves to be repeatedly jabbed with the “covid vaccines”, for example). At least Mr. De Oliveira is honest about WHO’s real intentions: he wants a MONOPOLY on “defending our populations” and he wants OUR MONEY to fund that monopoly.

2. Thomas Harrington ON OUR ELITES AND THE IDEOLOGIES THEY PUSH

https://brownstone.org/articles/ideological-firewalls-work-quite-well-until-they-dont/

“There will always be, by my estimation, some thirty percent of any given culture, who, deeply trusting their own empirical observations of reality, will never accept the imposition of official truths jammed down on them from above.”

My comment: based on what I’ve read and seen, that “critical mass” is a lot lower – I peg it somewhere between 10 and 20 per cent of the population.

“… our “elite” culture-planners find it quite difficult to “see” this recalcitrant minority. Or if they do see them, they assume that conquering their minds and their sense of volition is just a matter of applying a bit more of the psychological brutalization they successfully used to conquer the minds of the majority. …Or still less, that the rage of these same recalcitrants might eventually spread to the cowed majority.”

My comment: the rage IS spreading, or at least it WAS – when people were pushed to the brink. The broad popular support for Freedom Convoy is a great example of that. Powers that be tried very hard to convince us that the majority of Canadians were against Freedom Convoy. I saw with my own eyes that the opposite was true:

“I am not here to predict quick or decisive victories. Sadly, all such turnarounds take time and are inevitably laced with much death and destruction. Indeed, there is nothing quite like a cadre of flailing totalitarians when it comes to engaging in senseless acts of sadism.”

My comment: unfortunately, death and destruction is the price we pay when we fail to take corrective action soon after our society goes awry. I have written a word of caution here:

The note of optimism on which Dr. Harrington ends his post brought tears to my eyes. When someone asked me recently if I feel optimistic regarding what’s happening in the world today, to my own surprise I replied, “I wouldn’t call it optimism, no – but I feel hope.” And here’s why – Dr. Harrington said it much better than I ever could:

“…isn’t it our relative acceptance of that mortality that separates us from these perverse elites and their dreams of Thousand Year Reichs and of a Transhumanist “Singularity” where the masses, like livestock, will be improved according to designs generated by a self-nominated set of gurus? … Our prime task in the meantime is thus the unglamorous—and for many in this culture that worships action for action’s sake—unsatisfying task of circling back again and again to the things like love, compassion, friendship, touch, and sincere dialogue that lie at the core of being human. As long as these warming fires are kept alive in the small recesses of our lives, the total domination they seek, and in fact require for the sustenance of their narcissistic fantasies, will never be achieved.”

3. OUR FERTILITY IS DROPPING

https://brownstone.org/articles/net-zero-the-mystery-of-the-falling-fertility/

“If this trend continues for another five years, we may as well stop arguing about pensions, defense spending, healthcare reform, and education – because we are done.”

My comment: the above quote is a very grim conclusion to an article describing (in great scientific detail, a lot of which eludes me) an extremely alarming societal trend. It appears that the now-infamous “covid vaccines” take at least part of the blame…

4. OUR CHILDREN ARE NOT WELL

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-kids-are-not-alright/

My comment: destruction of our future generations is a surefire way to end civilization as we know it. Why do THEY want it so much? Do THEY really believe that destroying our society would afford THEM a chance of survival, let alone a more enjoyable life??

The attack on our children seems to be ramping up: first, the lockdowns and school closures (which are proven to have done irreparable psychological and developmental damage), then the “transgender” propaganda our children are bombarded with in schools.

Here’s one possible explanation: psychologically and physically mutilated individuals will almost certainly never form healthy families or have children. Attacks on family are characteristic of totalitarian regimes, who see strong families as a threat to their own absolute control of society. I wrote about this phenomenon here:

Toby Rogers Substack on Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM)

My comment: as in the piece on fertility, lots of highly scientific data here. Dr. Rogers’ conclusion is simple though: we are now living through corporate takeover of EBM.

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!