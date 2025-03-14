Lawfulness of the current leftie NDP government in the Canadian province of British Columbia is very much in question due to serious allegations of election fraud in the recent October 2024 election.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/bc-conservatives-call-for-rcmp-investigation-into-voting-irregularities-in-surrey-guildford-riding-5791025?utm_so%E2%80%A6

Despite this (or, more likely, because their position is so precarious), this government has moved, under the pretext of looming Trump tariffs, to give itself warlike powers via introduction of the so-called “Bill 7”.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/bc-premier-tables-legislation-to-give-government-sweeping-powers-to-respond-to-us-tariffs-5825261?&est=qjbiSyTWNwlKV%2BS6Yv40LK0USdamI8cljCyPf4DCVfnzs7clfpRdy87yTlXMlX4UMERxTpc%3D

https://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/ndp-power-grab-law-far-reaching-since-war-measures-act

With Canada descending into economic and political chaos under Climate Profiteer Carney as its unelected prime-minister, the BC NDP opportunists clearly believe they can get away with this.

A power grab has become the lefties’ typical answer to every problem that plagues our society disintegrating under their “wise tutelage”, from trade wars to economic crises to “pandemics” to people leaving their failing jurisdictions in droves – as people are leaving BC now. It’s how commies operate: their only response to every crisis is to give themselves more power. This is precisely why it is in their best interests to create and perpetuate crises.

Feeding on made-up “cascading crises”, They try to delay their own demises. Maintain the illusion they are in control, Patching the crumbling Berlin Wall.

This recent disturbing development in British Columbia brings to mind the events of March 2020, when the Canadian Federal government tried to sneak a mandate for sweeping undemocratic powers into a “pandemic” bill:

March 25, 2020 6:22 pm ET

Trudeau’s Coronavirus Power Grab

Canada’s prime minister asks for the authority to tax, spend and borrow without Parliament’s approval.

“Emergency bill would grant cabinet sweeping powers to tax and spend without parliamentary approval through end of 2021,” announced Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper Monday.

Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal Party planned to introduce economic relief legislation Tuesday morning and had already distributed copies to some opposition parliamentarians in preparation. At 44 pages, the draft bill was relatively brief. Then again, how complicated is it to define arbitrary power?

The bill would have allowed Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet to raise taxes, impose new taxes, spend and borrow by fiat, all without a vote in Parliament. Apparently the coronavirus pandemic is so dire that Liberals thought there wouldn’t be time, at least until 2022, to vote on matters of fiscal policy.

With unknown viruses flying in the air, At first everyone got justifiably scared. Many, as they were trained to do beforehand, Turned to the ruling class for command, Singing in unison as ever before, “The government should do a little bit more!” The Big State promptly took them up on the ask They were Big, they were Stately, and up to the task!

A handful of quick-thinking, courageous reporters that drew attention to what was going on, and the resulting public outcry, was what saved us from tyranny then – or, in any case, from worse tyranny than what transpired in the next few years, which was bad enough.

https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/corbella-trudeaus-attempted-power-grab-an-alarming-breach-of-trust

We desperately need a similar outcry now – this is why I am writing this. Please share to raise awareness of what’s going on, even if you are not a British Columbian or even a Canadian – because wherever you are, your freedom can be the next victim.

Let’s raise hell or there will be hell to pay!

The Conservative Party of BC has circulated the following petition:

https://www.conservativebc.ca/save_bc_stop_bill_7

Given, CPBC has its own problems and its own agenda - but this is better than nothing. Please sign and share.