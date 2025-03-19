March 18, 2020 was the day when my world changed forever. On that day, we were ordered to close our office and send our employees home: dangerous virus was circling the Earth, and this was for our own safety.

As the person in charge, I was the last one out of the office, the captain last to leave the sinking ship. I walked around to make sure no sensitive documents were left lying around. The office was eerily quiet. I realized that I had never before been there alone - it was always filled with people: a busy reception desk, clients coming for their meetings, staff members gathering to collaborate and solve problems together. I looked at the brand-new desks we had recently purchased for our employees. I watered the plants. For some reason, I was hesitant to leave, as if deep down I knew I would not be just leaving “for two weeks to flatten the curve”.

Finally, there was nothing left to do, and I needed to get to the store to pick up some supplies and a spare cartridge for my home printer. I walked past our firm’s logo displayed large and proud on the wall of the front reception room. I turned the lights off on my way out. I locked the door.

I didn’t know then that I would never go back to work in that office. It sat empty, abandoned, until we finally quietly gave up our lease and shut it down forever in 2022. How many other once-busy offices met the same fate? I ended up adopting the office plants, which live on in my home as a memory of what once was and is no more.

The local supermarket was a pandemonium. People were running to and fro, filling already overloaded shopping carts with random stuff they thought they might need for the imminent end of the world, including huge packages of toilet paper. The cleaning supplies aisle was empty, all bleach sprays and sanitizers long gone. Mid-shopping, an announcement came over the loudspeaker: their systems were down due to overload, it would be cash only from this moment on. I checked my wallet - $100 in it. I looked at my half-filled shopping cart, reevaluating what I could and could not afford on that meager budget. I took some items out and placed them back on the shelf reluctantly.

My professional and personal life would never be the same again.

I spent the next few months running between the homes of my employees supplying them with work, discussing issues in their driveways as people were afraid of being indoors together, trying to show support when they shared their fears, home crises and mental breakdowns. Like many, I eventually gave up the life in the city and moved to the country to settle into years of “remote work”, with endless zoom meetings and crushing loneliness. Like many, I replaced human connections with a puppy and devised alternatives to socializing. I learned to live in an unnatural, inhuman way – without companionship of other humans.

I should consider myself lucky: my job turned out to be fully remotable, and I never lost my livelihood. At some point in 2021, I received a form email from our head office, asking me to “declare my vaccination status”. I replied that no answer would be forthcoming as I consider the requested information private, and that I was pretty sure that it was against their much-touted “culture code” to even ask the question. A few days after I sent that email, I received a call from our managing partner, asking me to “please be quiet” and “just not come to any of our offices right now.” They continued paying me.

Still, life was pretty bleak then. I remember my “last supper” – going to a local pub with my son and some friends on September 12, 2021, knowing that this was my last chance for a dinner out for God knows how long, maybe forever.

The tennis club, where I used to spend several evenings every week and which was the center of my social life, banned me from entering the premises, even though they continued collecting very hefty monthly dues.

No events or gatherings were taking place. The friend who always invited me over for Christmas asked, “Have you gotten your shots yet?” “No,” I replied. “Well, it’s not going to work then…” Later I found out that she was contacting our mutual friends, telling them to stay away from me, the “antivaxxer”. To this day, I cannot bring myself to talk to this former friend ever again.

I know I should consider myself lucky: people I know lost their livelihoods, their homes, their careers, while I experienced what could be called inconveniences. But somehow, merely being excluded from society left a throbbing scar.

I have a confession to make: this is the first time I find myself able to write about all this. Does it mean that my soul is finally thawing from what has been done to us? Does it mean I am beginning to heal?

Jeffrey Tucker in his recent article asks a very pertinent question: Do we all have PTSD?

https://brownstone.org/articles/do-we-all-have-ptsd/

A good question, to which my personal answer would be, “Likely yes.” My biggest worry is: if we all have PTSD, does it mean they have won?

To quote Brownstone Institute, “The scars of this period are all around us. Shattered lives, wrecked communities, lost trust, seething anger.”

The scars may be slowly healing – but the anger remains.

I have recently come across the news that US NIH, under its new leadership, has made the decision to stop funding studies on vaccine hesitancy.

I should probably be shocked that millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent on this kind of “studies”. Alas, nothing shocks me anymore. The one feeling that I do have is outrage.

“Vaccine hesitancy”??

I am not hesitant! It’s pretty straightforward:

They lied to us.

They murdered and maimed my friends.

They fired people I know – good, competent, hardworking people! – from their jobs, shut down their businesses, ruined lives and livelihoods.

They blighted our next generation - our kids who graduated from high schools and universities “remotely” during lockdowns, who were denied college attendance and banished to loneliness in front of a computer screen, whose best years were taken away from them.