Finally, the historic moment we’ve all being waiting for has arrived: Justin Turdeau, the least popular Prime Minister Canada has ever had, has finally admitted that three quarters of his subjects hate his guts!

Of course, he cited the “internal strife” within his party as the main reason for his decision – but most of us know The Truth.

Only four questions were permitted: two in French and two in English. A French-language reporter asking one of those few questions called Turdeau’s announcement “an abdication”. A slip of the tongue or The Truth sneaking in?

Unfortunately, even at this time - as he’s done throughout his political “career” - Turdeau has not done what is best for Canada and Canadians, which would have been immediate resignation and allowing the Liebertard Party of Canada to appoint an interim leader. ‘Liebertard’ is not a misspell, by the way: the unholy fusion of ‘Lie’ and ‘Retard’ with the concept of ‘Liberal’ is what the Party has become under Turdeau’s “leadership”. Many of us refer to it this way.

Instead of acting in the interests of Canadians, Turdeau has decided to prorogue the Parliament and to stay on as leader until the Parliament comes back on March 24. This means that Canada will be completely paralyzed, with a lame-duck Prime Minister and non-functioning government, at a pivotal moment in history when Trump retakes the White House with his Make America Great Again agenda and his threats of sanctions on countries that do not play ball.

Turdeau talked about fighting a great deal: “fighting for Canadians”, “fighting for the middle class”, “fighting for our economy”. Let’s take the “for” out of this narcissistic gaslighting. Turdeau and his government have spent nine years fighting Canadians: every action they took was against the best interests of our beloved country and its people. Turdeau’s Liebertards succeeded in demolished the middle class: the reality of today’s Canada is that middle-class Canadians can barely afford their food and shelter. After nine years of aggressive anti-business policies (remember Morneau’s 2017 attack on private companies paying dividends to their own shareholders? That was just the beginning!), our economy is in tatters. Business bankruptcies are through the roof, Canadian dollar is tanking, and the growing army of “public servants” is gobbling up more and more of Canada’s wealth.

I have wondered for a long time what dirt the power-hungry globalists have on Turdeau. What kind of blackmail gave them the ability to force a sitting Prime Minister of a sovereign country to dismantle the very country he was supposed to lead??

He talked, for the first time, about Chrystia Freeland (a.k.a. The Troll) abandoning his sinking ship. Indeed, even rats flee when things are this bad!

Of course, he didn’t miss a chance to sneak in an attack on Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party of Canada. He had the audacity to claim, once again, that Canadians do not know what’s good and bad for them, that Turdeau somehow is the only one that knows what’s good for Canadians. Really??

And once again he brought up “climate change”. I can’t believe that even on his political deathbed he is still trotting out this scarecrow of morally and scientifically bankrupt ideology!

We were all listening with bated breath for a hint on who the next leader of the Liebertard Party will be. The only such hint I was able to discern was that “bringing together people across the Nation” is needed. So my guess is they want someone from the West, in order to appease the West and quieten the increasing calls for the wealth-generating West’s increased autonomy from the Laurentian-elite central government, or even for separation from Canada. I wonder if we will hear Christy Clark’s name often in the next three months. She was a liberal Premier of British Columbia from 2011 to 2017 and has expressed interest in leading the federal Liebertard Party. Mark Carney, that nasty climate-hysteria profiteer, has been named as a possible successor, but that’s now unlikely: Carney is a lot of things but dumb he is not, and with support for Liebertard Party of Canada at its historic low of only 16%, Carney knows what’s NOT good for him (and make no mistake: Mark Carney is in it for Mark Carney and no-one else)! If the Liebertards elect Champagne, Joly or one of the other non-entity Turdeau hangers-on, the Liebertard Party of Canada is done. I wonder if they understand that.

The one thought that scares the living daylights out of me is: what is Turdeau going to do between now and March 24 to give himself a chance to cling on to power? Of course, it goes without saying that clinging on to power is all he cares about. Narcissistic politicos – the only kind that our current system seems to be capable of bringing to the fore – do not care about you, or me, or our economy, or our country. They only care about power. I will ask the question once again, as it is a very important one: what trick or tricks will Turdeau pull out of his dirty sleeve between today and March 24? Would the military support him if he decided to hold on to power by force? They refused their support during Freedom Convoy of 2022, but he has since decapitated the military leadership by persecuting, accusing and removing those who gave even a hint of standing against him.

The next 77 days may be a tumultuous time in Canadian history. Let’s be strong. Let’s stick together. “United we stand, Divided we fall.” My dear fellow Canadians, let’s prepare for the worst while hoping for the best. I may be an incurable optimist but I hope and pray that more and more of us will wake up, and that our united voice will prevail over dirty political games – by peaceful and democratic means.

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!