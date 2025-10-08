This post is a follow-up on my recent post about some spectacular spending by a Saskatchewan native organization that calls itself “The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations” (FSIN).

Today I would like to share with you a couple of interesting recent developments:

1.

First Nations group questions audit that found $34M in questionable spending

https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/first-nations-group-questions-audit-192031769.html

So the leaders of this very expensive “advocacy group” have found nothing better to do than “questioning the questions”?? The only thing that comes to mind when I read this is a famous line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.“

One of FSIN leadership’s arguments is that the audit and the resulting public outcry may “have contributed to heightened racial tensions by perpetuating negative stereotypes about First Nations.” Well, as far as I can see, nothing perpetuates “negative stereotypes about First Nations” more effectively than the blatant waste of our society’s resources by those who claim to represent First Nations.

2.

Anishinaabe law, European system clash in treaty legal fee case

https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/anishinaabe-law-european-system-clash-in-treaty-legal-fee-case-11310958

I am not a lawyer and therefore do not claim to understand, nor do I intend to comment on, the intricacies of the applicable civil law or “Anishinaabe law” (if there is indeed such a thing).

I am a numbers person, and the numbers here, in my humble opinion, speak for themselves: the issue at hand is that two native bands in Ontario, Canada (or to be more precise, these bands’ “leaderships”) have blown over half a billion dollars (sic!) on legal fees, which they are now whining about.

Two questions arise:

What, if anything, has this legal profligacy accomplished? The article is mum on that.

Where did all this money come from, considering that natives across Canada continue to scream poverty?

One thing is certain: all this frenetic (and very expensive, from the looks of it!) “activity” does nothing to enrich our society as a whole, or the natives in particular.

Only the lawyers get rich.