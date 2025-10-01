Today, September 30, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - a brand-new Canadian holiday our federal government, in its virtue-signaling zeal, invented in 2021, ostensibly to promote reconciliation with our indigenous peoples. Here is a fascinating report that appeared on Global News a few days before the current festivities. The report sheds an interesting light on the economics of “indigenomics”.

https://globalnews.ca/news/11450644/fsin-federal-audit-expenses/

For those who don’t feel like reading the whole thing, here’s the long and the short of it:

KPMG LLP, a big-four accounting firm, has recently completed a forensic audit of something called “Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations” (FSIN). According to FSIN’s website (fsin.ca), it “represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan”, and tasks itself with “promotion, protection and implementation of the Treaty promises that were made more than a century ago”. This illustrious organization appears to have been in existence since 1946.

KPMG looked at $47.1 million in expenses that occurred between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2024.

Out of the $47.1 million, $34 million (a whopping 72.2% - almost three quarters!) were found to be “ineligible” or “questionable”.

Among the problematic expenses are the following: $5.2 million in “administration fees” paid to offices of chief and vice-chiefs $1.2 million in purchases of vehicles, which were deemed to have “an average life expectancy of less than two years” and subsequently sold to staff and executives, at a loss to FSIN



As a trained accountant, this got my attention. So I decided to take a quick look at the financial data of this very interesting organization.

The most recent audited financial statements FSIN posts on its website are for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

For those who would like to take a closer look (it sure makes good bedtime reading!), please copy and paste the following into your browser:

This is not the time or place for a comprehensive analysis of these financials - I am sure KPMG did a great job! - so I will only provide a few choice observations.

The financial statements show Indigenous Services Canada as FSIN’s by far largest source of revenue. The budgeted revenue from that source was $7.712 million and the actual received that year a staggering $39.5 million, representing our federal government’s exponentially growing largesse towards indigenous causes. (According to the recent Fraser Institute report, federal indigenous spending has almost tripled since Justin Trudeau’s ascent to power, and is projected to total $32,000,000,000, or $17,706 per indigenous Canadian, in 2025: https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/an-avalanche-of-money-the-federal-governments-policies-toward-first-nations).

I do not see in FSIN’s financials any sources of revenues that were actually earned by the organization, other than the paltry $9,980 in “registration fees”. The rest of the more than $45 million in revenues appear to be government handouts of various kinds, courtesy of Canadian taxpayers.

FSIN successfully blew through all that revenue: its expenses for the year totaled almost $44.5 million. Therefore, the $47.1 million in expenses that KPMG looked at appear to represent a typical annual budget of the organization.

Fascinatingly, the cost of the organization’s capital assets is listed at only around $1.65 million. An additional $1.8 million sits in mutual funds (Note 4 to the financial statements), and another $663,000 is listed as “restricted investments”, which consist of a couple of low-interest GIC’s (Note 5 to the financial statements). FSIN’s net financial assets (historic excess of revenues over expenditures over the life of the organization) at March 31, 2021 were a paltry $141,592 – a single mom earning $60k a year probably has more equity than that!

Where did $45 million in revenues go?

By far the largest expense in 2021 was “Office of the Chief and Treaty Governance”. At $26 million, this line item represented 58.61% - well over half! – of all the expenses. Only $1 million of that was budgeted. A very expensive leader this organization has! He must have incredible education and qualifications – or so I thought. However, according to the FSIN website, Chief Cameron holds a … Bachelor of Arts, with a major in Indigenous Studies from the University of Regina. The credentials that seem to make him a qualifying leader for a multimillion-dollar organization are proudly listed as being “an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman”. Hmm… I can hunt and fish too – why is no-one giving me a spending budget of $26 million a year??

By the way, the stated accounting policy for amortization of vehicles (Note 2 to the financial statements) is 30% declining balance – this is not the full amortization in 2 years they claimed in the KPMG audit! Of course, impairment testing is provided for, so I guess the vehicles that were conveniently sold to executives and employees at huge discounts were all conveniently impaired.

And this, my friends, is the real truth about reconciliation:

it should start with reconciling the books .

Billions of our dollars are being thrown at the issue. As the FSIN situation shows, a lot of this money appears to disappear into a black hole, with very little to show for it.

The native people of Canada claim they want self-governance. Let’s remember that true self-governance comes hand-in-hand with economic independence, accountability and self-sufficiency. Demanding more and more of the society’s resources and then misusing or abusing these resources does not result in independence. It should, however, result in prosecution or, at the very least, restitution.

According to Global News, “the government says it’s reviewing the report”. I will await their conclusions with bated breath.