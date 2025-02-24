Much has been written recently about all the great things President Trump and Elon Musk are doing in the United States. Here’s a good summary of Trump’s first thirty days in office:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/trump-makes-sweeping-changes-in-first-30-days-in-office-5811813?&utm_campaig%E2%80%A6

Many of us in Canada wish the sweeping out of the corrupt Deep State was taking place here as well – but it’s not happening, at least not yet. Canadian Parliament is prorogued until the end of March. In the meantime, the lame-duck Liebertard(*) non-government (hopefully in its last throes) is throwing more of our money away and doubling down on nonsensical ideology-driven policies, such as, for example, a DEI (aptly referred to by the people as ‘Didn’t Earn It’) disclosure mandate for Canadian financial institutions:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/ottawa-mandates-banks-to-disclose-diversity-of-top-management-5811030?cmt=1&cmt_id=de6a2c7d-8c5a-4d29-a93e-534b02b2f901

(*) I use the term ‘Liebertard’, coined in popular folklore by fusing together the words ‘liberal’, ‘lie’ and ‘retard’, to refer to the Liberal Party of Canada.

Many voices world-over have elevated Trump to near-sainthood, while in Canada the calls are getting louder and louder for someone, anyone to come and save us from what looks more and more like impending economic ruin of our once rich and prosperous country. Some of these voices call on Trump to invade and solve our problems for us, some think the salvation lies in Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives sweeping to power - an event that appears less and less likely as Liebertards scheme and play their favorite game of dirty politics, including stealing ideas and policies from the Conservatives in an attempt to make them irrelevant, just like they did with the NDP.

Some even believe Mark Carney – the shameless Carbon Profiteer Carney who has made billions from the climate hysteria! – is our solution, or at least the lesser evil. The “good cop, bad cop” game Carney and his WEF colleague Crystia “Freeloader” Freeland are currently playing with the Canadian public appears to be working: Carney is being proclaimed our salvation from being ruled by the unpopular Freeloader, and so his position as the next Liebertard leader is virtually assured.

Hope for salvation is human nature. From praying to gods for rain or sun or a good hunt to the Christian lore of divine death that somehow redeemed all our sins past and future, the idea of a savior, who will miraculously appear and solve all problems of mankind in one wave of some magic wand, has been part of our culture from times immemorial - before we ever had a civilization with its relative ease of life but a whole new set of problems. The reason for this is simple: it’s easier to pray for salvation than to do the work.

I firmly believe that for our society to forge a new way forward, away from our current unsustainable and self-destructive path, we need to stop waiting for a savior and take concrete steps to SAVE OURSELVES by, first and foremost, LIMITING the reach of our governments in our lives, instead of doing the opposite and giving the perceived “savior” unlimited control. Doing that gave us Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini and Maduro, not salvation.

In the hope for a “better” government that would somehow solve all the problems the previous governments have created, one thing people seem to forget is that no government would ever limit its own power. Why would they do that? The recent “covid-19 pandemic” showed how much they enjoy lording it over us while making a handsome profit in the process.

We don’t need some more government, nor do we need a savior. We need a great popular movement (I hesitate to call it a popular revolt although, sadly, it may come to that) that will achieve, from the bottom up and not top-down, the following:

Governments at all levels must be forced to get smaller and stay small.

The more government, the more regulation. The more regulation, the less economic activity. The less economic activity, the less prosperity for all.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/increased-regulations-have-reduced-growth-employment-statcan-5811032?&utm%E2%80%A6

Running deficits must be made illegal at all levels of government .

We need a mechanism for immediate removal from office of those who are not capable of balancing the books, or even making them answer with their personal wealth for having wasted our money.

We must stop the out-of-control money printing .

This can be achieved by returning to gold standard or some other way of ensuring our money is backed by solid value and cannot be produced in quantities greater than that value.

Governments should be prohibited by law from handing out tax credits or issuing payouts to any person, group of people or entity (such as a corporation or an NGO).

If we don’t do that, the shameless practice of buying our votes with our own money will continue skewing our elections.

We need to establish an independently managed fund for our “social safety net”.

Our society has progressed beyond the point where sickly babies were thrown off cliffs and the elderly driven out to die alone in the wilderness because the society did not have the resources to care for them. We do have the resources, and we can and should care for those in our society who genuinely cannot take care of themselves. However, this care should not be in the hands of our governments, as this breeds abuse by shameless opportunists on both sides: on the one hand, government officials who are put in charge of handing out money will inevitably hand out some of it to themselves and their cronies, or to those who promise to keep them in power; on the other hand, the moral hazard of any social safety net is that there are always those who don’t need our help but will try to grab as much of the “free money” as they can, either hoping that the incompetent bureaucrats don’t notice, or “incentivizing” them to “cooperate”.

We must proclaim, once and for all, that a historic wrong cannot be “righted” by doing more wrong today.

The history of our society is rife with injustices and abuses. Let’s not repeat them by handing unfair advantages to previously disadvantaged, or those who perceive themselves as such. Equality, not “equity” - equal opportunity for all, not equal outcome, should be our goal, as it’s the only way to move the society forward.. Conferring any “benefits” or “perks” to anyone on the basis of race is as racist as discriminating against a person on the same basis.

Let’s enshrine free speech as the basis of a free and successful society, and create mechanisms for everyone to express their opinions without fear and with power.

One such mechanism is a REFERENDUM. In Canada, we must follow the example of Alberta and ensure that any new taxes or tax increases are put to popular referendum before they can be enacted. It is only thanks to that mechanism that Alberta today does not have a provincial sales tax, resulting in only 5% being added to the cost of everything, as opposed to double-digits in the rest of the country.

Controlling and limiting taxation follows logically from the above points.

I do believe that we have to have some taxation in order for our society to function. However, the current complex web of double- and triple-taxation must go. The status quo of taxing income, then taxing spending of after-income-tax income, then taxing property, wealth and even levying tax on taxes (sales tax on carbon tax in Canada is one example of that absurdity) not only impoverishes people but also disincentivizes them from engaging in wealth-creating activities. Members of society should be taxed only once.

The debate on what is the best tax has been raging for decades. I personally think that the optimal solution may be different in different places. For example, the tiny Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis does not tax personal income of its residents but has relatively high taxes on consumption – a simple and bureaucracy-free method of ensuring that the visitors to the tourism-driven island nation contribute their fair share by paying tax every time they spend their money.

Very strong anti-trust laws must be enacted and strictly enforced, and mega-multinationals broken up to take away their power to collude with governments.

We must also have laws prohibiting “public-private partnerships”, which allow mega-corporations to hijack political power and collaborate with corrupt governments. Big Tech pushing censorship and propaganda, and the Big Pharma “covid vaccine” fiasco (where captured governments were literally forcing people to partake of a “mandated” bad product!) are recent examples of the harm these “partnerships” do to the society.

By no means is the above list meant to be exhaustive. I am sure that people who are given a true voice that carries both freedom and power will come up with a lot of other good ideas that will move our society forward. People are as ingenious and creative as governments are reactionary and repressive. This is why the people, and not the governments, should have the ultimate power. One thing is absolutely clear:

Time of waiting for a savior is over, as is time of waiting for our governments to somehow restrict their own power and solve the problems they themselves have created. It’s time for us, the people, to take our future into our own hands.