A few of my friends are running around wearing “Canada Is Not For Sale” ballcaps and very loudly “not buying American”. The MSM are full of reports on patriotic Canadians rushing to cancel trips to the US. I don’t personally know anyone who has torched a Tesla, but according to the corrupt government mouthpiece CBC Tesla-torching is a growing grassroots movement as, they would have us all believe, is the general anti-Americanism.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tesla-vancouver-vandalism-1.7490652

Remember the polls that put Kamala Harris (who by some accounts built her political career the old-fashioned way – on her back) “neck to neck” with, or even ahead of, Donald Trump?

Well, those “polls” proved to be dead wrong, didn’t they?

The Liberal Party of Canada, who the REAL popular opinion commonly refers to as “Liebertards” (a fusion of the word ‘Liberal’ with ‘Lie’ and ‘Retard’), has revealed their current plan: to “unite” Canadians against our neighbor – under the Liberal banner of course!

These are the same Liberals who have spent the last ten years pitting Canadians against each other: blacks and natives against whites, unionized employees against small business owners, the middle class against “the top one per cent”, non-Christians against Christians, Muslims against Jews, the vaccinated against the unvaccinated. Remember when Justin Trudeau famously referred to those who refused the covid “vaccine” as “often misogynists, often racists” and proffered for our pondering the question “whether we tolerate these people”?

Forcing people to take a jab Was nothing but a power grab. Blaming those that don’t comply Was just another government lie. “Divide and conquer” – at history take a look! – Is the oldest Big State trick in the book.

Trudeau also proclaimed that Canada has “no core identity”. His MPs, ministers and “advisors” (including our current unelected non-PM Mark Carney!) were smiling and nodding.

Now, all of a sudden, they are more Canadian than the beaver. How can we believe a word that comes out of their mouths?

Kevin O’Leary has recently pointed out that the same people who have run the Liberal Party behind the scenes for the last ten years are engineering the current propaganda campaign.

In other words, the figurehead has changed but the same pirates – the Gerry Butts and Kate Telford crew – are still steering the teetering ship. They are not flying the Jolly Roger or even the infamous WEF banner but we all know, or should know by now, who and what they stand for.

We did not elect them, yet they are harder to get rid of than a splinter. The current sad state of our “democracy” seems to be that, no matter how we vote, the same unelected gang is in control, holding our country in their iron grip.

It has now been revealed that Trudeau’s ex-advisor Gerry Butts and Mark Carney’s wife work together in an outfit called Eurasia Group – a rather alarmist “political risk consultancy” whose President sees fit to make doomsday statements such as the following:

According to their website https://www.eurasiagroup.net/in-the-news, Eurasia Group’s major current projects are:

whining about “The Rule of Don”,

advocating for closer ties with communist China (their website warns against crossing “Beijing's red lines”), and

decrying the dangers of what they refer to as “G-zero” – “an era when no one power or group of powers is both willing and able to drive a global agenda and maintain international order.”

Obviously, the esteemed “consultants” at Eurasia Group strive to be that sorely lacking power that will “drive” the “global agenda”. Drive to where? And at what cost to us, the people?

Like the World Economic Forum (the now-infamous billionaire club Eurasia Group happily collaborates with), this organization appears to be nothing more than yet another power-hungry unelected body whose ambition is no less than to run and control our entire world.

Where does Eurasia Group’s funding come from? Same old, as it turns out.

According to Wikipedia,

Oh, and by the way Eurasia Group received over $1.5 million in contracts from the Government of Canada between January 2017 and February 2025. Why would our government give that kind of money to a political alarmist group that does not even have an office in Canada?

Let’s take a closer look at the husband of a Eurasia “consultant” and a close friend of its vice-chairman Gerald Butts, our newest unelected non-PM Mark “Climate Profiteer” Carney. In the runup to the April 28 election, his main pastime seems to be shamelessly stealing Conservative ideas:

Removing GST from “certain” housing for “certain” people (here’s that tactic of pitting Canadians against each other again!);

Reducing consumer carbon tax to zero (which, if I may remind you, is not the same as cancelling carbon tax – but it sounds very generous!);

And now cancelling the wildly unpopular capital gains tax hike.

All this while the Parliament, which should be dealing with these and other important matters, is not even in sitting – because King Trudeau dismissed it back in January. Who, I wonder, has given Mr. Carney the authority to do all these things?

And let’s not forget that Carney’s pet project is, and has always been, finding new and improved ways of making money off of the “man-made climate catastrophe” hysteria, which has now been thoroughly debunked and is, or should be, yesterday’s news.

Maybe this is why Mr. Carney is looking for a new job – he must have realized that his days of climate profiteering are coming to an end!

Similarly to what happened in the US last fall, “polls” are appearing from nowhere putting the Liberals “neck to neck” with, or even slightly ahead of, the Conservative Party of Canada.

https://newsinteractives.cbc.ca/elections/poll-tracker/canada/

Combine this shameless propaganda with whipping up the anti-American sentiment while stealing the Conservative plan, and they believe they’ve got themselves a winning strategy!

I hope Canadians don’t let themselves be duped this time. The REAL winning strategy would promote the interests of Canada and Canadians without antagonizing our neighbor and ally, and would lead us to economic prosperity instead of regurgitating failed communist ideology. I don’t know if the Conservative Party of Canada is the solution to all our woes. One thing, however, is certain: The Liberal Party, which has spent the last ten years dismantling and destroying Canada, is NOT our answer. If we let them run the country for another four years, they will fulfill their WEF masters’ mandate by completing the destruction of our once-prosperous country. Liberals have to go.

My fellow Canadians, please, please don’t give in to propaganda! The USA – our closest neighbor, trade partner and long-time ally – is not the enemy, just as people who refused the covid “vaccine” were not the enemy. The Liberals hope to hang on to power by doing what they do best: conjuring enemies out of thin air. I hope and pray that the people of Canada see through the Liberal lies and give The Liberal Party of Canada not what it wants but what it deserves: to be voted out of existence, once and for all.