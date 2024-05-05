Mr. Singh,

Once again, you have disappointed Canadians by voting for what’s best for you, instead of what’s best for Canada. I refer to your recent decision to support the Liberals in yet another tax-and-spend scheme they refer to as the “2024 budget”.

Mr. Singh, according to a recent poll 40% of Canadians know the Liberals’ “2024 budget” is bad. 37% of Canadians believe the “budget” will personally harm them.

https://www.ipsos.com/en-ca/just-17-percent-canadians-give-latest-federal-budget-two-thumbs-up

You failed to represent these Canadians, Mr. Singh.

Because of you, we now have to endure another year of incompetent, business- and economy-destroying Liberal rule.

Here’s some of the current fallout from the almost nine years we have spent being “governed” by the Liberals:

Business and consumer insolvencies are on the rise

https://www.castanet.net/news/Business/485555/Business-insolvencies-spike-in-first-quarter-consumer-insolvencies-also-rise

Investment is collapsing

https://thehub.ca/2024-05-02/heather-exner-pirot-the-collapse-in-energy-and-resource-investment/

Small business confidence is plummeting

https://www.thestar.com/business/small-business/ontarios-small-business-confidence-plummets-many-owners-feel-let-down-by-government/article_c95c5b0a-0722-11ef-8d4c-678afb7a357a.html

The famous Bay Street economist David Rosenberg has recently referred to Canadian economy as being “flat on its back”.

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/canadian-economy-is-flat-on-its-back-rosenberg-1.2068226

The “2024 budget” will only exacerbate these destructive trends.

But there’s still hope. After a tremendous public outcry, the Liberals took their principal tax “measure” – capital gains inclusion rate increase – out of the Means and Motions omnibus bill. They are hoping to push this tax “measure” through the Parliament quietly at a later date.

Contrary to what they’ve told us, this change will likely not affect those who the Liberals refer to as the “top one percent” (which has now been “narrowed down” by the typical Liberal gaslighting to a suspiciously “precise” figure of 0.13%). The super-rich will simply hold off selling anything until this government falls and the measure is repealed, or move their assets out of Canada. They have the luxury to do that.

Instead of “the top one percent”, the increase in capital gains inclusion rate will affect every middle-class Canadian who purchased a rental property, invested in a business or set up an investment portfolio as part of their retirement plan. It will especially hurt those who established a small business corporation for these activities, as the Liberals’ “plan” will tax ALL corporate capital gains (and not only those over $250,000) at a much higher rate.

Current regime: 50% of a capital gain in a small business corporation is taxed at 50% (the rate of taxation of corporate passive income). 50% x 50% = tax rate of 25%

The Liberals’ “plan”: 66.67%of a capital gain in a small business corporation will be taxed at 50%. 66.67% x 50% = tax rate of 33.34% - a 33% increase in tax!

Statistics Canada does not keep track of how many incorporated businesses Canada has. However, according to Statista, there are 1.3 million “employer businesses” and a further 3 million “non-employer businesses” in Canada. It would be safe to assume that the majority of the 1.3 million “employer businesses” are incorporated, simply because unincorporated self-employed people usually don’t employ other people. Small businesses in Canada account for approximately 98.1% of all employer businesses. These are not “top one percent”, Mr. Singh. These are hard-working middle-class Canadians who have put their livelihoods and savings on the line to invest in businesses that give jobs to people and keep our economy going.

It is common for these mom-and-pop companies to accumulate wealth within the corporation, and to use the corporation as their retirement planning tool, because, unlike government employees and the Members of Parliament - unlike you, Mr. Singh! - the owners of these small businesses do not have access to cushy, taxpayer-funded government pensions.

And Canadians know that. We will not be fooled by the anti-Canadian Liberal rhetoric anymore.

Here’s your chance to stand up for Canadians, Mr. Singh. Redeem yourself by opposing yet another tax grab.

When a bill containing the capital gains inclusion rate change is introduced in Parliament, vote against it.