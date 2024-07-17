The Great Reset
In totalitarian regimes where virtually unlimited power rests with an individual, removal of that individual usually does make a difference. When Stalin died, things did change in the USSR. I am not calling for murder, even with the best intentions - murder is against the Ten Commandments, period.
The following would be nice though:
The question is, how do we achieve this?
Stay tuned for my next Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugged posting. In that series of posts, I am trying to come up with some practical solutions to what ails our world today.
