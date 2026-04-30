In an admirable show of resilience, Canadian Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich is suing the Libtard government of Canada for malicious prosecution.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/freedom-convoy-organizer-tamara-lich-sues-ottawa-police-crown-for-wrongful-prosecution-6019120?&est=kef01186Ryds5qaC0L2KLQsKwJhk88vXhayYgj9%2FKymsugCeBQwwnh1MlvOIRzFjy5I%3D

I have had the privilege of meeting Tamara in person. Her quiet strength, courage and humility are qualities of a true leader - the kind of leader our society so desperately needs today.

This amazing woman stood up for us during the darkest days of covid lockdowns and “vaccine” mandates. We all - not just Canadians, but people world over - owe Tamara Lich a debt of gratitude. I sincerely believe that Freedom Convoy was the seminal event that broke the back of covid regimes by giving power-hungry governments, drunk on dictatorial control, a taste of their own medicine - fear! Do you remember how they started backpedaling on covid restrictions soon after Freedom Convoy got underway?

Freedom Convoy truly was one of the proudest moments in Canadian history - the time when Canada led the way from tyranny to freedom.

Where would we be today if not for Freedom Convoy and Tamara Lich? Likely still locked down, forcibly jabbed with the clot shots, our homes and livelihoods destroyed, our children falling behind, suffering in isolation! Let’s never forget that.

The Libtards are terrified of Tamara. This is why they threw the book at her.

But guess what? Not only has Tamara Lich not been beaten down, she is fighting back!

Thank you Tamara, for standing up for our freedoms again!

A link to the fundraising campaign for Tamara’s lawsuit is embedded in the Epoch Times article (click on fundraising in the third last paragraph). I have donated and invite all of you to do so as well.

I hope Tamara’s fundraising campaign repeats the miracle of the Freedom Convoy fundraiser, which raised millions in a matter of days and became a protest march against covid tyranny in and by itself!

And the Libtards’ crackdown on the Freedom Convoy fundraiser, just like their “state of emergency”, is nothing but further proof of how terrified they are…