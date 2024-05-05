In my previous post, I talked about the recent years’ exponential growth of grassroots protest movements.

Since the early days of the “pandemic”, when every single check and balance failed at once, when in many jurisdictions leftie governments rode to majority on the coattails of popular fear they themselves instilled, there have been growing voices wondering whether the governments’ “pandemic response” was but a rehearsal for how they intended to rule us.

The topic that's currently really hot:

Their "pandemic response" was a dry run – for what?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The answer is simple: the Big State

And the system that feeds it are out of date,

Out of touch with the world that, we find,

Has moved ahead and left them behind.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Like the Catholic Church that brought in Inquisition

To help maintain its crumbling position

In the society moving forth

From ideas of heaven above and flat earth,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

So our governments tighten the screws,

Try to scare us with doomsday news.

They tell us we will all die

If to their rules we do not comply,

Their crooked media are just another tool.

Frightened nations are easier to rule.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Feeding on made-up "cascading crises",

They try to delay their own demises.

Maintain the illusion that they're in control,

Patching the crumbling Berlin Wall.

The good news is that, if the “pandemic response” was their test run, it appears to have backfired spectacularly. As a popular saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Today, more and more people refuse to be fooled. Have our rulers overplayed their hand?

Another important question is: if this is how people feel, and if we are a democratic society where the governments are supposed to represent the will of the people, why are all the protests not resulting in significant change?

Two years after the Freedom Convoy, the same unholy “non-coalition” of minority Liberals propped up by the irrelevant NDP is still running Canada, seemingly unchecked and unimpeded.

Joe Biden and his administration, who have proven themselves to be completely out of touch with not just the American people but with any kind of economic reality, are still in power in the US.

Following the “vaccine mandate” debacle and wave upon wave of protests against unjustifiable and authoritarian covid restrictions, there has been no change of government in most countries, even though those in charge during the covid “emergency” completely discredited themselves.

The same clowns are still running the circus, and the draconian “pandemic regimes” can be brought back anytime.

Some would say that arrogance and incompetence – which seem to be the dominant features of today’s “democratic” governments - are perhaps not the worst we could end up with. For example, we could also choose to follow a manic murderer, like Germany in its desperation did in 1933. But the combination of arrogance and incompetence generally produces results that are no less destructive to the people and societies than the ravings of a murderer.

When things seem to go from bad to worse, disillusionment and apathy set in.

An article published in the February 2024 edition of Druthers, titled The Great German Farmer Protests Have Begun, refers to the power of popular uprising as essentially a myth:

“In modern liberal politics, the protest is the subject of an entire mythology. You could almost say that it is a sacred ritual, as central to the performance of democracy as masking is to the performance of virus hygiene. In this mythology, protesters take to the streets to demand things like justice and change, and politicians hear their grievances and condescend to address them. In truth, we are treated to a great wealth of approved pseudo-protests, where the activists merely demand things that establishment politicians are already doing or hope to do soon. Our states and their journalist collaborators are deeply hostile to real, spontaneous activism against their policies; we saw this during Covid and in the coming week we will see it again.

As always, I think it’s important to moderate one’s expectations. Contrary to the mythology, protests by themselves generally aren’t mechanisms of political change, but real protests can be important barometers of popular sentiment, and they are one more problem that the German government must spend energy and resources to mitigate.”

My first reaction when I read this was to disagree with the cynical view of the protest movement expressed by the author. In my view, speaking openly and forcefully about what’s wrong with our society is usually the first step to fixing it. My sincere belief in the power of that first step is why I am writing this.

However, if the author is right and the protests in and by themselves are not the vehicle of social change, what will be such a vehicle? What do we need to do, other than protesting (or perhaps in addition to protesting), to bring on the much-needed improvements?

Despite its widespread and tragic decay, it is clear that many people today still believe in the potential of the political system we call “representative western democracy”, even as the system wallows in near-bankruptcy, moral as well as fiscal. “The government should do a little bit more” seems to be an oft-heard response to our society’s growing problems, in complete disregard of the fact that many of our issues are in fact caused by our governments. This belief in government interference as a “solution” to our every problem needs to come to its logical end before a new or improved system can be conceived.

Protests usually begin as attempts to mend a broken system from within. There is growing discontent but there is still faith in the system’s ability to fix problems. Such early attempts are often severely misguided: demonstrations against covid regimes that took place in front of hospitals were an example of that. Those who organized them were obviously barking up the wrong tree, as health care workers were not the culprits in what had gone terribly wrong. What’s more, those protests played right into the dirty hands of dishonest, power-hungry, manipulative politicians, who used them both as a distraction and an excuse for repression.

When protests become sufficiently widespread, they, sadly, often turn violent, because of growing frustration with the lack of change, but also because the decaying system, in its knee-jerk self-preservation reflex, responds to discontent with violence. The Canadian government, terrified of the power of the Freedom Convoy, chose to trample the protesters with horses, shoot them with tear gas grenades and freeze their bank accounts (economic violence) before the protests even had a chance to become aggressive.

Let’s take a brief look at history, which always teaches us valuable lessons.

Demonstrations started in Russia soon after the turn of the 20th century, and at first they were peaceful. Similarly to a popular modern view, organizers of those early demonstrations believed that all they needed to do is draw the rulers’ attention to the plight of the people. Once the ruling class took note, it would address the issues and everything would be alright.

In January 1905, on what came to be known as the Bloody Sunday, a government-ordered shooting of peaceful protesters put an abrupt end to those hopes. The historic developments that followed would result in physical extermination of most members of the ruling class, including a covert, cowardly basement shooting of the Tzar and his entire family - women, children and all – in 1918.

The basement room where Tzar Nicolas II and his family were shot

The Russian revolution was the product of a flawed political system, which had brought to the throne Tzar Nicolas II - by many contemporary accounts a very nice person but an entirely incompetent ruler, who, according to one of his own ministers, was “unfit to run a village post office”. The hereditary Russian ruling elite lived in their own separate world, completely detached from the plight of their subjects.

These historic facts are eerily reminiscent of what’s going on today.

In mid-nineteenth century, Karl Marx had come up with the Communist Manifesto, which remained nothing more than an interesting theory until Vladimir Ulyanov (who came to be known to the world as Lenin), a pragmatic son of a minor Russian bureaucrat, developed a practical application of Marxism in a daring large-scale operation.

When the revolution finally erupted in 1917, Bolsheviks took over because they were the only ones with what sounded like a viable plan – and because by that time, people were out of options.

Lenin’s proposed solution was to transfer the reins of power from the hereditary aristocracy to the “soviets” – elected councils that were already in existence and claimed broad public representation. Naturally, as often happens in the coup-d’états, that process was subverted and the real power came to rest with Lenin’s Communist Party, who promptly turned the opportunity into a bloody dictatorship. It took roughly eighty years (from 1917 to the late 1980s) and a lot of horrendous human suffering and death for that system to finally crumble.

The events in early 20th century Russia in many ways repeated the sad history of the French Revolution of 1789-1794.

In the 1780s, the decaying institution of French monarchy gave the reins of state to a pair of spoiled teenagers: the young kind Louis XVI and his foreign, privileged bride Marie Antoinette.

The crumbling system had no effective provisions for self-correction, so when the starving French people had finally had enough the only way forward became through a violent revolt.

Sadly but somewhat predictably, the Revolution and the ensuing Reign of Terror, instead of “solving” the problem, became another glaring historic example of what happens when the new, ideology-driven ruling class gains absolute power and becomes unaccountable to the people it’s supposed to represent.

During the French Reign of Terror, at least 300,000 suspects were arrested; 17,000 were officially executed, and perhaps another 10,000 died in prison or without trial.

The bloodshed, destruction and horror should have been a lesson to the societies to come. However, the horrible price societies pay for bringing forth and perpetuating a dysfunctional system was only going to grow exponentially as history repeated itself.

The total number of victims of repression during the Russian Revolution of 1917 could be 1.3 million, according to some estimates. In addition to that, 7 to 12 million casualties, mostly civilians, were the result of the Civil War that followed, and at least an additional 1.2 to 1.7 million people perished in the Gulag. The exact number of victims may never be known. Barges filled with frozen bodies of political prisoners are still being uncovered in the Siberian permafrost.

We see the same pattern today: governments that are staffed by incompetent, privileged amateurs who live in a different universe altogether than the people they are supposed to serve. The fun vacation in Tofino the Canadian prime-minister Justin Trudeau took on the newly-established “National Truth and Reconciliation Day” (September 30, 2022), flying across the country in a private jet without any regard for “carbon emissions”, “climate change”, “native issues” or record national debt levels, in its tone deafness is shockingly reminiscent of the lavish parties Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette enjoyed while their subjects were starving.

The ArriveCan (aptly monikered “ArriveScam”) and the broader “government contractor/consultant” scandal, as well as Trudeau’s adamant refusal to listen to the 69% of Canadians who are opposed to the April 1, 2024 carbon tax hike, are among the more recent examples of Canada’s federal government’s complete detachment from and deliberate deafness to the reality its subjects are living in.

History has proven that such ruling-class ignorance comes with a horrendous, society-destroying price tag.

CONCLUSION:

Coming up with a cohesive, comprehensive and realistic plan is key – without such a plan, the protests will continue to achieve very little. However, it may well be that the world-changing solutions will only arise when people’s desperation reaches its peak.

In the remainder of this series, I will look at The Beginnings of Possible Solutions: practical ways in which we can address what’s wrong with our society, hopefully without having to demolish it entirely and start anew or resort to violence.

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!