Ayn Rand’s famous novel (which this substack is named after) ends with Atlas shrugging – an iconic metaphor for what happens when those who carry the world on their shoulders are pushed to their limit and forced to say, “No more!”. It is my belief that we are getting very close to experiencing this Earth-shaking shrug. How do we stop it from happening?

In this series of posts, I draw on a variety of sources by those who are much smarter than me and pondering the same issues. My goal is to organize the thought process. I hope that you, the reader, see this series as an invitation to an honest, meaningful discussion that will bring us together to work out a constructive and positive way forward.

In the first five posts, I tried to get to the root of our problem, because defining the problem is the first step towards solving it. The rest of this series is devoted to considering possible solutions.

Every now and then, I will follow with a HANDOUT – a succinct one- or two-page summary you will be able to download, print and distribute.

I owe you, my readers, an apology. After my last post of this series on June 19, the short Canadian summer carried me away. The Great Outdoors and The Garden were calling, and I succumbed to the temptation to answer that call. Then some personal upheavals got in the way of my continuing this work. The good news is that my garden did well this past summer. I had a bountiful harvest – a small but meaningful step towards not only health but also self-sufficiency!

Now that the veggies and berries are gathered and preserved for the winter, the lake is icebound and the geese, pelicans and swans have departed for the sunny south, I find myself back at my desk. Let’s pick up where we left off, shall we?

I previously shared with you my belief that there are four fundamental pillars to humanity’s success, all of them inexorably tied to personal freedom:

· Family

· Entrepreneurship and small business

· Private property ownership

· Faith, empathy and morality

The best news is that all of these society-building blocks are within the reach and control of an individual. Just think about the power of being thus empowered!

In my last post of this series on June 19, I talked about Family, Entrepreneurship and Small Business. Today, I would like to discuss the third pillar of freedom: Private Property Ownership.

It has been said that those who walk on their own land walk with pride.

Sadly, erosion of private property rights by the greedy state has been going on for decades. To experience the state’s heavy hand, try to build a new house on your own land or even renovate a home you supposedly own and have paid your hard-earned money for - not to mention the ever-rising taxation of your ownership rights. Fail to pay property taxes (and in many places also various “speculation”, “empty home”, “flipping”, “property transfer” and other levies that seem to grow and multiply daily and whose aim is to dictate what you can and cannot do with your property), and your property will soon be taken from you.

Inexplicably, the same governments that claim to be making “heroic efforts to solve the housing crisis” (which they themselves created) throw all their might at anyone who tries to solve their personal housing crisis by their own private means. Here’s one example of the state’s heavy hand:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/peachland-tiny-home-rdco-housing-crisis-homelessness-rvs-1.7144280

And when the state’s “efforts” fail again, they blame that failure on what’s left of your ability to decide what to do with your property. The recent world-wide attacks on short-term rentals (which, like everything these governments do, failed to produce any meaningful results) are an example of how the state encroaches on your property rights more and more.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/short-term-rentals-quebec-1.7185398

Is this sheer incompetence on their part, or an element of the master plan to destroy your freedom by destroying your property rights?

Gladly, voices of reason are getting louder and louder. Here are some examples:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/strengthening-property-rights-part-of-the-answer-to-canadas-housing-crunch-5434635

https://calgaryherald.com/opinion/columnists/nelson-calgary-homes-citizens-castles

Unfortunately, many in our society see more government involvement as a solution, or even The Solution.

I hear calls for governments to get directly involved in building homes and renting them out to people at “subsidised” rates. To the proponents of such “public” housing, I would like to offer a simple argument in defence of private property: private ownership incentivizes people to keep their property in good repair.

Here’s what a privately-owned home looks like:

And here’s what a home nobody claim ownership to looks like:

https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/dan-harrison-was-supposed-to-be-a-shining-example-of-public-housing-done-right-so/article_a851636a-13ca-11ef-a65d-8b220623e427.html

https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/rotting-foundations-rampant-mould-sewage-backups-what-an-expert-s-report-reveals-about-the-state/article_5b0249b8-146e-11ef-a8b3-cb7bcd931c5e.html

The ideas that “you will own nothing and you will be happy” have been aggressively shoved down our throats for a simple reason: one that owns things is in charge. If, as the billionaire “geniuses” at the World Economic Forum suggest, you didn’t own anything and you rented everything, who would you rent it from? And what could that “owner of everything” do to you if, for example, he didn’t like what you said at dinner, or if he concluded that the color of your skin reflected some kind of “unfair privilege”?

In the USSR where I grew up in the 1970s and 80s, all real estate was owned by the government, private enterprise was persecuted as a crime, and all jobs were government jobs. Not surprisingly, the Soviet government adopted what I would call a three-step approach for dealing with those who dared to speak against the almighty state:

Step 1:

Fire the dissident from his job and make him unemployable. Getting fired from one government position for political dissidence resulted in automatic “blacklisting”, whereby no other government entity would hire the offending individual. In a world where there were no privately owned businesses and no private job market, such an individual was immediately out of options, his ability to make a living completely destroyed.

Step 2:

Take away the dissident’s home and make him homeless. Remember, all homes were owned by the government – so the execution of this step was as easy-peasy as Step 1!

Step 3:

Arrest and jail the now jobless and homeless dissident for idleness and vagrancy.

What would you do if you found yourself thus “cancelled”? I daresay most people, when faced with such dire prospects, would shut up and get in line. How many of us got the mandated “covid vaccine” not because we wanted it or believed it would keep us from falling ill and our loved ones safe, but because our jobs, homes and livelihoods were on the line?

This is precisely why inalienable private property rights are such a pillar of individual freedom, and of our society’s success. If the state cannot take away your livelihood and the roof over your family’s head, I’d say their power over you is rather limited!

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!