Ayn Rand’s famous novel (which this substack is named after) ends with Atlas shrugging – an iconic metaphor for what happens when those who carry the world on their shoulders are pushed to their limit and forced to say, “No more!”. It is my belief that we are getting very close to experiencing this Earth-shaking shrug. How do we stop it from happening?

In this series of posts, I draw on a variety of sources by those who are much smarter than me and pondering the same issues. My goal is to organize the thought process. I hope that you, the reader, see this series as an invitation to an honest, meaningful discussion that will bring us together to work out a constructive and positive way forward.

In the first five posts, I try to get to the root of our problem, because defining the problem is the first step towards solving it. The rest of this series is devoted to considering possible solutions.

Every now and then, I will follow with a HANDOUT – a succinct one- or two-page summary you will be able to download, print and distribute.

The “covid pandemic” undoubtedly accelerated and amplified many trends that were already underway before it started, chief among them people’s disenchantment with and crisis of trust in the existing world order and its institutions. That crisis is now escalating rapidly.

“In authoritarian contexts where control rests with a few, social movements are the last remaining check on power. It is the collective power held by ordinary people from all walks of life that will ultimately deliver accountability,” said Daniel Eriksson, Chief Executive Officer of Transparency International Secretariat.

According to a report from The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, the number of demonstrations worldwide increased by 7 percent from 2019 to 2020.

At the beginning of the pandemic, protests against draconian lockdowns and other authoritarian “covid measures” appeared to be limited to small fringe groups, which were widely regarded as being “way out there” and did not enjoy broad popular support. The majority of the populations in the West and elsewhere were scared and obedient.

However, that eventually changed. By the end of the summer of 2021, grassroots social movements of exactly the kind Daniel Eriksson refers to were springing up all over the world.

In Canada, the government mouthpiece CBC went into a full panic mode. “Political violence related to covid-19 could lead to ‘unravelling of societies’ worldwide,” screamed the title of its July 30, 2021 article.

September 2021 was turbulent world-round:

more than 200 Australians were arrested during citywide protests and a temporary no-fly zone was declared over Melbourne;

rubber bullets and tear gas were unleashed by the Thai riot police into an angry crowd;

rallies of up to 150,000 people were springing up across the Netherlands.

A placard held by a demonstrator at the march against vaccine mandates in Vancouver, Canada on September 1, 2021, was nothing short of a battle cry: “Resist. Defy. Do not comply.” This phrase would be repeated all over social media and become a slogan of the Resistance.

The October 2021 US Congress approval ratings, according to Statista, stood at 21%. Overall, it was being reported that trust in the current US administration by their subjects was in the 23% range – a mere quarter of all voters and down from about 50% in the early 2000s.

The New York Times on October 3, 2021 published, under the telling byline Opinion | How the Pandemic is Fueling Global Discontent, a short article titled Protests Are Taking Over the World. What’s Driving Them?

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/03/opinion/covid-protests-world-whats-driving-them.html

The article contained some surprisingly astute and telling observations:

“But the continuing protests in both poor and wealthy countries cannot simply be explained away as reactions to the pandemic. The presence of simultaneous uprisings in countries with a range of income levels, government types and geopolitical significance indicates a deeper disillusionment: the loss of faith in the social contract that shapes relations between governments and their people. Put simply, the governments of today seem incapable of offering both representative and effective governance. And ordinary citizens have had enough. … The pandemic has revealed the disconnect between governments and their citizens. The latter now demand a different, more just world.“

In November 2021, protests against fresh rounds of covid restrictions rocked Europe, with demonstrations breaking out in Brussels, Vienna, Rome and Amsterdam.

On November 27, 2021, Conrad Black in his article titled “The West has crumbled in the face of a belligerent Russia and China” painted a very bleak image of the current political situation in the United States of America, which was previously thought of as the beacon of democracy’s success:

“The United States is in a continuous meltdown of sane government, which will only be resolved when the present administration and its allies in Congress have been decisively evicted.”

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-the-west-has-crumbled-in-the-face-of-a-belligerent-russia-and-china

And then came Freedom Convoy.

Sparked by a group of Canadian truck drivers justifiably upset by the job-destroying covid vaccine mandates, the movement grew rapidly and exponentially. On January 29, 2022, when the Convoy converged in what became known as the red zone in Canada’s capital Ottawa, it was estimated to consist of 8,000 to 18,000 pedestrian protesters and hundreds of vehicles, including 18-wheelers that were parked directly on Wellington Street, in front of the Prime Minister's office. Similar convoys gathered all over the country.

My fellow Canadians – peaceful Canadians, who say ‘sorry’ even when they are the ones being shoved – were marching on the Capitol, and they were determined to make their point loud and clear! Thousands were lining up in the snow on roadsides and overpasses to show support. There were more Canadian flags everywhere than on Canada Day. For the first time in years, I was proud of my country for showing the world what ordinary people can do when pushed too far by the arrogant dictatorial state.

The Canadian people had clearly had enough: enough bullying, enough lies, enough fear – enough Big Government, Big Tech and Big Pharma.

The campaign organizer Tamara Lich succinctly summarized the people’s grievances on social media: “We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive.”

Despite Prime-Minister Trudeau’s clumsy and much ridiculed attempt to paint the protesters as a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views”, the Convoy clearly resonated with a lot of people. Public forums and social media erupted with messages of support from people who were fed up with being abused by their governments. It is now known that the total donations to the Canadian Freedom Convoy exceeded 20 million dollars, and that the vast majority of these donations were small amounts contributed by ordinary people in Canada and from around the world.

Fringe minority indeed!

It is telling that the Canadian leadership, instead of even trying to listen to the voice of the people, vilified protesters and called them names. Their response to Freedom Convoy was a knee-jerk reaction of a wannabe tyrant who suddenly realizes that he has no proverbial clothes on and is not the one with all the power, whose subjects, instead of adoring him, turn their back on him.

I took part in two of the convoy-inspired protests. One was a vehicle convoy in Williams Lake, a small town of about 10,500 residents in Interior British Columbia, on February 5, 2022. The other was a border blockade in South Surrey, British Columbia on February 12, 2022. What struck me about both these events was the general atmosphere reminiscent of a giant street party or an outdoor festival. People, tired of being bombarded with negativity, of being constantly told to stay away from each other, were flocking to the rallies because they needed a shot of positivity, of togetherness. There was a lot of hugging and camaraderie going on. I did not witness anything even remotely resembling violence.

The Freedom Convoy movement quickly turned international, with similar protests springing up in many countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Israel, and all over Europe.

And the most amazing thing was that almost immediately, governments started backpedaling on their covid regimes. In Canada, the provincial government of Manitoba was first to react, announcing that it would be removing its “proof of vaccination” regime by March 1 in most settings, and that mask requirements and other restrictions would be lifted on March 15. Other provinces quickly followed suit, including Ontario and Quebec - the most populous provinces in Canada and ones that had some of the most draconian covid measures in the world (Quebec even had a nightly curfew!).

After the original Freedom Convoy in Canada was brutally crushed by the state, and as hasty suspension of covid restrictions got underway, things quietened somewhat.

However, people’s grievances did not go away, and their scope continued to broaden.

The farmers’ protests against government measures to restrict agricultural activities erupted in the Netherlands in July 2022, with farmers blocking roads with farm machinery (a move very reminiscent of Freedom Convoy tactics), dumping manure on highways and burning hay bales. The Dutch Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) surged in the polls and would later proceed to dominate the 2023 provincial elections, winning the popular vote and receiving the most seats in all twelve provinces. The party also won 16 seats in the 2023 Dutch Senate election – 21% out of the total 75 seats and more than any other Dutch party.

Even in Communist China – one of the least free countries on Earth - people took to the streets en masse in late 2022 and forced their totalitarian government to abruptly reverse course on its “zero-covid” policy.

Despite the efforts by the government propaganda machine and their faithful servants the mainstream media to downplay and dismiss the protests, the protest movement is alive and growing. In the first few months of 2024, here’s just some of what’s going on:

Near the two-year anniversary of the Canadian federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital Ottawa on February 17 to celebrate the original Freedom Convoy protest and a recent victory in Federal Court. The protesters were waving Canadian flags and holding signs against government overreach. Dozens of vehicles drove by the protest throughout the day, honking and waving Canadian flags.

At the end of February, Belgian farmers converged on Brussels for the second time in a month to protest unpopular European Union (EU) policies putting them out of business.

Farmers’ protests are also ongoing in Germany since December 18, 2023. In mid-January 2024, thousands of German farmers, truck drivers and agricultural workers gathered with tractors and other heavy equipment in front of the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin. Police estimated that at least 5,000 tractors had arrived for the protests.

Farmers’ organizations from Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, and Latvia demanded an immediate solution to the adverse effects of the EU’s agricultural policies and regulations. The six organizations agreed to carry out international protests against the EU’s agricultural policies on February 22, and invited other EU countries to join in.

Newfoundland – a normally quiet island province in Canada - experienced unrest in March as protesters from the fishing industry clashed with riot police outside the provincial legislature. The protesters and the government have since reached an agreement, but the fishers of Newfoundland have now learned that protests blocking the government from doing its business are more effective than working through democratic channels in getting policy changes. This precedent could inspire more civil unrest.

Anti-carbon tax protests erupted across Canada on April 1, when the federal government decided to play a cruel April Fool’s joke by hiking carbon taxes on the already overtaxed and financially squeezed population by the whopping 23%. Some of these protests are still ongoing. According to a recent poll, 69% of Canadians oppose the tax hike.

https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/poll-shows-about-7-in-10-canadians-oppose-carbon-tax-hike

Various freedom organizations, like BC Rising in British Columbia and Action4Canada across Canada, have sprung up everywhere, and their membership is growing. Even Canada’s National Citizen Inquiry into the government response to the covid pandemic has turned political.

The protests and freedom movements are supported by independent media (The Epoch Times, Rebel Media, Druthers, to name just a few in Canada), whose readership and subscribership is also growing exponentially.

Local leaders who try to express the will of their constituents are actively resisting the diktats of Canada’s federal government.

Saskatchewan’s government has refused to remit the federal carbon tax on home heating fuel and threatened to discontinue the collection and remittance of carbon taxes altogether. Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe as the second most popular premier in the country, with 53 percent approval.

Saskatchewan has also passed a bill aiming to return firearms regulation to provincial control. https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/saskatchewan-calls-for-control-of-firearms-administration-5638534?&utm_camp%E2%80%A6

Seven provincial premiers penned letters to Justin Trudeau, demanding immediate pause to the carbon tax hikes. Considering that Canada has ten provinces and three territories, that’s a big chunk of the country and its local leadership!

Several provinces are also considering opting out of the recently announced federal “pharmacare” plan, amid concerns that the feds will bungle it as badly or worse than the “$10 a day daycare” plan, which is already resulting in acute reduction of daycare spaces available across the country, as more and more daycare operators are voting with their feet and opting out of the heavily bureaucratic and ill-planned government scheme.

Even a heavily redacted Royal Canadian Mountain Police report expressed concern about the growing popular resentment.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24512494-rcmp-whole-of-government-five-year-trends-for-canada

The Epoch Time columnist Cory Morgan summarized the report’s findings by writing that it “warns Canada could soon descend into civil unrest due to several factors, including a bleak economic outlook”, and provided the following grim description of the current status quo:

“Access to government services continues to decline in core areas such as health care and education. While the current government remains obsessed with climate change, common citizens are more concerned with trying to feed their households and find a family doctor. The disconnect between the government’s priorities and people’s needs is becoming acute .” [bolding is mine]

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/cory-morgan-rcmp-report-warning-of-growing-civil-unrest-due-to-declining-living-standards-must-be-heeded-5613000?src_src=OP_article_paid&src_cmp=opinion-2024-03-27-ca&est=bdgsv%2B3gGMRPEfVTsJp4pCMMl4zPWOfLTcPnLVn0Qhpuad7PBJdWOetx19k%2BgfDxRb4yJsE%3D

In my next post, I will discuss why the growing protests are not yet achieving meaningful change.

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!