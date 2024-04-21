Ayn Rand’s famous novel (which this substack is named after) ends with Atlas shrugging – an iconic metaphor for what happens when those who carry the world on their shoulders are pushed to their limit and forced to say, “No more!”. It is my belief that we are getting very close to experiencing this Earth-shaking shrug. How do we stop it from happening?

In this series of posts, I draw on a variety of sources by those who are much smarter than me and pondering the same issues. My goal is to organize the thought process. I hope that you, the reader, see this series as an invitation to an honest, meaningful discussion that will bring us together to work out a constructive and positive way forward.

In the first five posts, I try to get to the root of our problem, because defining the problem is the first step towards solving it. The rest of this series is devoted to considering possible solutions.

Every now and then, I will follow with a HANDOUT – a succinct one- or two-page summary you will be able to download, print and distribute.

In my last post, I talked about similarities between communism and today’s state of western democracy. Let’s see what happens when western democracy tries to emulate communism.

True to the communist principles I described in my previous posts, our society is increasingly shaped by exponential growth of enormous, ever-present and unwieldy government machines.

In 1997, James Dale Davidson and Lord William Rees-Mogg in their book The Sovereign Individual noted an alarming trend that had taken hold in the Western society: “Government grew and grew, adding about 0.5 per cent to its total claims on annual income in the average industrial country over the twentieth century.” An increase of half a per cent per year does not seem like much, but over a century it’s a 50% growth in wealth expropriation by governments!

The growth of government appears to be accelerating, at the same time as the private sector – the backbone of our economy – is decelerating. The Financial Post has noted recently that in February 2024, “public-sector roles rose by 18,800 positions, while the private sector lost 16,400 jobs, Statistics Canada data showed. Over the past year, employment in the public sector has grown 4.7 percent, versus 1.2 per cent in private industry.”

The same Financial Post article tells us that “The federal public service has grown by 38 per cent since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015.”

According to Statistics Canada, there were 257,138 federal government workers in 2015. As of 2023, there were 357,247, an increase of 39 percent.

Sadly, this trend is repeated across Canada. More and more people either work for various levels of government or in heavily sponsored “government businesses”. In three provinces – Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick – government spending now accounts for more than half (sic!) the size of these provinces’ entire economies.

Even the generally pro-government Globe and Mail has noted that “a ballooning public sector is reshaping Canada’s economy.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that our society is not doing well: we are all living through the fallout from this counterproductive, negative-sum, expropriationary and parasitical “growth”.

The brilliant Dr. Toby Rogers has recently written a great substack, titled The Economic Crisis We Face.

Dr. Rogers invokes the concept of economies as “positive-sum”, “zero-sum” or “negative-sum games”. Any society that wastes more wealth than it creates is playing an unsustainable “negative-sum game”, which inevitably results in depletion of resources that will eventually bankrupt the society.

Ironically, the current sad state of affairs was enabled by the enormous wealth of our society, created - despite the state’s tinkering! - by the economic successes of the very capitalism our state propaganda loves to revile. This wealth fosters an illusory perception among our government class and citizens alike that our resources are virtually unlimited and can be spent with no regard to economic rationale, accountability, or fiscal prudence. This is why most Western-type democracies are saddled today with enormous and chronic deficits.

Constant expansion of governments running around with grandiose ideas requires more and more resources, so taxes keep going up. In most Canadian provinces the marginal rate of personal income tax is now over 50%. If you are interested in more details on this trend, I refer you to a recent Fraser Institute report titled

Canada’s Rising Personal Tax Rates and Falling Tax Competitiveness, 2024

And that’s just the taxation of income. Add to that sales taxes, property taxes, transit taxes, gasoline taxes, and now also carbon taxes and contemplated “wealth taxes”, not to mention the various “speculation and vacancy”, “empty homes”, “flipping” and “underused housing” taxes that chip away at people’s property rights, and it’s no wonder that our middle class has descended into debt-riddled poverty, forced to constantly borrow just to stay afloat. Today, an average Canadian owes $1.85 on every dollar of disposable income.

“Build back better, greener, faster!” With a crack of the whip says the master, Screaming louder than ever before, “The top one per cent must pay a little bit more!” This is another sham slogan. Alas, Their real target is middle class. Hard-working people are low hanging fruit – They won’t fight back or leave, they are easiest to loot.

And if only all these tax revenues were spent on projects that ultimately benefitted the people! Not the case, unfortunately. The state inevitably ends up wasting more resources than they “redistribute”, because of inefficiency, corruption and lack of accountability, but also in large part due to diseconomies of scale - the enormous cost of running a huge, cumbersome government machine that attempts to manage everything, everywhere, all the time.

Here is an example of this trend: since 2015 (when the Liberals came to power in Canada), spending on native matters alone has more than doubled, with very little to show for it. A large portion of all that money likely ended up in the deep pockets of various lawyers, “consultants”, corrupt chiefs and government functionaries tasked with “administering” the funds. The rest of it appears to have been wasted on meaningless and pointless ideology-driven initiatives that have not made any positive difference to anyone, least of all the natives, the majority of whom are still poor, live in substandard housing and have no clean drinking water, according to most media and government reports.

Here's a good article on this subject by Brian Giesbrecht, one of the leading Canadian writers on native matters:

Machiavelli ascribed “the slackening of leadership to social lassitude induced by long period of tranquility”. Only during times of crisis do real leaders come forward; in peaceful and prosperous times we are governed by posturing mediocrities.

After 75 years of relative peace and prosperity, are we now due for a bad recession and/or a popular revolt before these self-destructive trends start reversing and our society starts healing itself?

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!