Ayn Rand’s famous novel (which this substack is named after) ends with Atlas shrugging – an iconic metaphor for what happens when those who carry the world on their shoulders are pushed to their limit and forced to say, “No more!”. It is my belief that we are getting very close to experiencing this Earth-shaking shrug. How do we stop it from happening?

In this series of posts, I draw on a variety of sources by those who are much smarter than me and pondering the same issues. My goal is to organize the thought process. I hope that you, the reader, see this series as an invitation to an honest, meaningful discussion that will bring us together to work out a constructive and positive way forward.

In the first five posts, I try to get to the root of our problem, because defining the problem is the first step towards solving it. The rest of this series is devoted to considering possible solutions.

Every now and then, I will follow with a HANDOUT – a succinct one- or two-page summary you will be able to download, print and distribute.

In my previous post, I described the perils of communism and socialism.

Unfortunately, Western democracy, which for decades we thought of as The Winning Alternative to communism and socialism, in its current iterations bears striking similarities to the very system it’s supposed to oppose. Below is my summary of the main resemblances. I do not intend to go into great detail as to how or why these similarities have arisen: that analysis would probably take thousands of pages. My task here is to briefly describe the current connate trends.

1. Fixation on ideological concepts

“Social justice”, “redistribution of wealth”, “public good”, and the more recent alphabet-soup regurgitations of these same ideas

DEI: a more accurate acronym for “diversity, inclusion, equity” would be DIE . This woke slogan conceals racism behind “diversity”, aims to exclude dissenters from society in the name of “inclusion” and replaces the noble goal of equality with the notion of “equity”, which is nothing but an iteration of the anti-meritocratic principle of “to each according to their needs”. Popular wisdom claims that the true meaning of DEI is “Didn’t Earn It’. Shoving DIE down our throats has provoked a popular revival of George Orwell’s observation that in such societies “all people are equal but some are more equal than others”.

MAID: the deadly expansion of medically-assisted suicide to people who can’t afford to continue living should really be called MAD , due to the inherent madness of the concept. This “idea” is also the opposite of what it pretends to be: it masquerades as compassion but is driven by the utilitarian concept that those who are “useless” to the society should be culled - “for the public good” of course! Promoting death as the solution is obviously succeeding: according to Statistics Canada, in 2022 the number of MAID-caused deaths rose by 31.2 percent to 13,241 individuals, accounting for over 4 percent of all deaths in Canada. To illustrate the growth trend, in 2021 that number was 10,029 deaths, and in 2020 it was 7,446.

ESG: “environmental, social, governance” – a concept of corporate accountability that the ideologues have essentially turned on its head in their ambition to make it into a Communist China-style social credit system. Under such a system, businesses that don’t toe the ideological line lose their right to exist, even if they are economically successful. The ideologues, of course, aim to be in charge of deciding which businesses should live and which should die, just as the MAD ideologues want to be the ones deciding whether a person does or does not have the right to carry on living. This lust for power may well be their main reason for pushing ESG.

LGBTQ2S++: a long and growing gibberish list of letters, numbers and symbols that collectively refers to a tiny percentage of the population. The Truth is that an absolute majority of us are ordinary, heterosexual males and females, in this paradigm referred to by the derogatory slur “cisgender”. A very loud minority thus tries to shame us for not wanting to be part of their alphabet soup, as if being responsible for the survival and continuing existence of our species is a bad thing. This particular vocal minority here in Canada is now aggressively pushing forth another acronym – SOGI123. This one stands for “Sexual orientation and gender identity” school curriculum and aims to normalize not just sexualization of impressionable underage children but some pretty sick sexual deviations, which in normal societies are not only extremely rare but may also amount to a crime, especially if children are involved.

When decision-making is driven by ideology instead of pragmatism and economic sense, bad decisions are made, often with catastrophic results. Collectivization – the reorganization of USSR’s agricultural sector that was undertaken by the communist government in 1928-1934 – was driven by the communist ideas and not by pragmatic solutions focused on economic success. Its gruesome result was that millions of people in previously highly productive agricultural regions horribly perished from starvation.

“Insane economics”, a term coined by Rex Murphy and Jordan Peterson in their joint article in The National Post on February 10, 2023, is in my opinion a succinct and accurate description of what’s going on. I will write more about the insanity of “green economics” and its close cousin, “indigenomics”, in a future post.

The “green” policies and ensuing attacks on the energy sector and agriculture, as well as the “fight against covid” (which, according to the bulk of recent studies, likely devastated societies worse than covid itself ever could), are resulting in terrible pain and suffering throughout our world. Here are just a few examples:

Sri Lanka has been named among the “top 10 countries in the world in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic”, whatever that means. Just before the “pandemic”, Sri Lanka’s ideological government imposed a nationwide ban on the importation and use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and ordered the country’s 2 million farmers to go organic. Not coincidentally, in 2021, the Sri Lankan Government officially declared the worst economic and political crisis in the country in 73 years. Its economy shrank by 11% in 2022, by 11.5% in the first three months of 2023, and has continued to contract. Sri Lanka is home to more than 22 million people who are rapidly losing their ability to purchase everyday goods.

The economic crisis in Pakistan is also ongoing. Food, gas and oil prices have grown exponentially, with inflation rising to 31.4% year-on-year in September 2023 from 27.4% in August of the same year.

These crises are unfortunately not limited to what we refer to as “the developing world”. Europe ’s “green” ambitions have resulted in the costs to shield households and companies from soaring energy prices climbing to hundreds of billions of euros. In the previously prosperous Europe, there are widespread reports of middle-class residents having to choose between buying food and heating their homes. Similarly to Sri Lanka, many European governments have also picked this unfortunate timing to tinker with agriculture, triggering the widespread and growing farmers’ protests. I will write about this in more detail in my next post.

Worldwide, poverty, which was steadily declining in the past decades of relative peace and prosperity, has now reversed that trend and is on the rise. In 2023, the number of people living in extreme poverty went up to 696 million people, compared to 650M people in 2019 – a seven per cent increase.

2. Manipulation of election outcomes and ensuing abuse of power

by the leaders who come to power by seemingly democratic means, but who in fact skillfully manipulate the voting system to ensure they gain and keep power.

The current Liberal-NDP coalition in Canada is an example of such manipulation. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals triggered a federal election in September 2021 in the hope of riding the wave of covid fear and wedge politics to a majority government. That strategy failed: they barely managed to “win” another minority, gaining only 32.6 per cent of the popular vote and losing the popular vote to the Conservatives, as they did in 2019. Short of majority, they then entered into a “supply and confidence agreement” with another minority party - the National Democrats or NDP - whereby the NDP promised to prop up the Liberal government to ensure it maintained its grip on power, even though neither of these parties had the majority support or the popular vote.

Are these machinations not reminiscent of the sham elections held in communist USSR, where the people dutifully “voted” for the only available candidate?

This kind of “election” is usually followed by reneging on election promises and usurpation of near-unlimited power. We see many sad stories, at all levels of today’s “democratic” governments, where leaders treat their electorate as their own private fiefdom where they believe they can do whatever they want, without any checks and balances or accountability.

A recent glaring example of such blatant disregard for democracy and accountability is the recent failure by Canada’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to appear at a parliamentary transport committee hearing on March 6, 2024, after being summoned to testify about his controversial comments that Ottawa would no longer invest in new road infrastructure. Wow, I thought: the esteemed Minister Guilbeault must be really confident in his superiority and unaccountable power to have simply ignored the Parliamentary summons.

3. Usurpation of power by one branch of government

This trend flows logically from election manipulation. Having grown up in the communist USSR, I have seen firsthand that when elections are sham, elected representatives are mere figureheads and the unelected bureaucrats enjoy the real, de-facto authority.

We have all been taught from a young age that a modern democratic government consists of three branches – legislative, judiciary and executive – and that an elaborate system of checks and balances is supposed to limit the power of each branch and keep them accountable to each other and to the people they represent.

Much has been written recently about the current status quo, where these checks and balances have lost their significance and the administrative state rules the world without any real accountability.

Jeffrey A. Tucker in his article titled “The Grinch Who Stole Freedom”, refers to the unelected administrative state as “the fourth branch of government, the permanent bureaucracy that goes on its merry way without any real civilian oversight.”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/the-grinch-who-stole-freedom-5603861?&est=RCkzQQwRe0s60KUCVMpyZiBfZlfdGXACOPGcIAuOt2ueyhI4eMnPc9RmdcUbWSNCSeDLXC8%3D

This absence of oversight and accountability has resulted in out-of-control deficit spending and over-the-top, irrational, self-serving state responses to crises – exactly what we experienced with the “covid pandemic”. Some even suggest that it may well be in the best interests of the runaway administrative state to manufacture crises in order to then use these crises to maintain and expand their control.

A 2021 study on government power and emergencies by economists Christian Bjornskov and Stefan Voigt found that the more emergency power a government accumulates during times of crisis, “the higher the number of people killed as a consequence of a natural disaster, controlling for its severity. “As this is an unexpected result, we discuss a number of potential explanations, the most plausible being that governments use natural disasters as a pretext to enhance their power,” the study’s authors state.

4. Dehumanization of people

By placing the elusive “common good” above the needs of individuals, both communist and modern-day “democratic” states turn the very people whose interests they are supposed to represent into mere means to the ultimate end of achieving this “common good”, to the point where mass murder (see my comments on MAD above) becomes justified if it is “in the interests of the society at large”.

In its extreme form, that thinking would take us to complete extinction – a society that has no citizens, because the individual members will all have been exterminated, sacrificed on the altar of the “common good”. What good would the “common good” be then, and to whom??

Some would say I am exaggerating. After all, even Joseph Stalin, the notorious Soviet dictator who was responsible for the murder of tens of millions of his subjects, did not achieve complete extermination of USSR’s population, although that wasn’t for lack of trying. Two modern-day trends, in my opinion, make it highly probable that where Stalin failed, today’s dictators would succeed:

Our technology has made “great” strides since the 1930s, making mass murder much more achievable if that technology falls into wrong ideological hands. We’ve come too close to complete annihilation of humanity more than once in the last 100 years, and the full fallout from some of our more recent “scientific achievements” may not be known for some time yet.

Our birth rate is through the floor. Canada's fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022 (the no-migration population replacement level is 2.1 children per woman). This downward trend began in 2009, accelerated in 2020 at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, and is not unique to Canada but is happening world-over, with the exception of some very backward countries whose previously starving population is now growing, largely due to the generosity of international aid.

We are not replacing members of our society who die a natural death, let alone those we deliberately cull.

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!