Ayn Rand’s famous novel (which this substack is named after) ends with Atlas shrugging – an iconic metaphor for what happens when those who carry the world on their shoulders are pushed to their limit and forced to say, “No more!”. It is my belief that we are getting very close to experiencing this Earth-shaking shrug. How do we stop it from happening?

In this series of posts, I draw on a variety of sources by those who are much smarter than me and pondering the same issues. My goal is to organize the thought process. I hope that you, the reader, see this series as an invitation to an honest, meaningful discussion that will bring us together to work out a constructive and positive way forward.

In the first five posts, I tried to get to the root of our problem, because defining the problem is the first step towards solving it. The rest of this series is devoted to considering possible solutions.

Every now and then, I will follow with a HANDOUT – a succinct one- or two-page summary you will be able to download, print and distribute.

In my previous post, I said that “speaking openly and forcefully about what’s wrong with our society is usually the first step to fixing it. My sincere belief in the power of that first step is why I am writing this.”

More and more of us realize what’s going on and what’s wrong with our society. We refer to this phenomenon as “people waking up”. We make the effort to speak up, to share what we’ve learned and to educate others. We perceive our awakening as a sign of hope.

However, seeing it all clearly and not being able to change anything can be a very powerless, hopeless feeling. “We know what’s wrong – but how do we right the wrongs?” we ask ourselves and each other. “What’s next?”

The good news is that, throughout history, speaking The Truth has always been the first step to solving our problems and to moving our society forward. This is why powers-that-be, eager to maintain the status quo that keeps them in power, have always attacked free speech. The following article by Peter Menzies provides a good historic overview of such attacks.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/peter-menzies-in-our-new-era-of-surveillance-the-inquisition-is-back-5644076?&est=MwTnDim6v%2BWzZ2cEal41HochUCZcDD4Cei5d7PsDtXmsl8YYKMslDvLQbjEKkQHWBpq4pes%3D

If our ability to speak freely held no power, would they bother trying to shut us up?

Dr. Robert Malone in his recent substack emphasizes the importance of Truth and Free Speech:

“Without free and open access to ideas, knowledge, truths and untruths, there can be no free speech.

Without free speech, we are functionally reduced to slavery, prevented from adapting to new conditions, and doomed to repeat the errors of the past.

We must defend all speech – whether deemed to be untrue, hateful or intolerable, as that is the only way to protect our right and ability to understand the world, to adapt to change, and to innovate.”

In the decaying Soviet Union in the 1970s and 80s, jokes about the government were legendary. I speak from personal experience when I say that people openly laughing at the ineptitude and absurdity of their government was the first step to that system’s collapse.

One joke that was making the rounds went like this:

“There is no unemployment, but nobody works. Nobody works, but five-year plans are fulfilled. Five-year plans are fulfilled, but there is nothing in the stores. There is nothing in the stores, but everyone has everything. Everyone has everything, but everyone is unhappy. Everyone is unhappy, but everyone votes ‘yes’”.

This could well be describing what’s happening in Canada and many other countries today.

Here are some of the hilarious signs I have seen at Freedom Convoy protests:

“If the Vax works then why doesn't it work?”

“KEEP SPREADING THE FREEDOM VARIANT”

“I’ve seen smarter cabinets at Ikea”

I believe that the power of people’s laughter played no lesser role than the courage of Freedom Convoy protesters in the collapse of covid mandates and restrictions.

CONCLUSION: STEP 1

Free speech has power of its own, which we shouldn’t underestimate. Speaking The Truth and laughing at their lies is therefore our first step towards solving our problems. This step is already in progress.

We speak openly about what has happened and what’s wrong. We continue speaking even as they attack us and try to silence us. What’s our next step? In my upcoming posts, I will delve into that.

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!