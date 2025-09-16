The basic law of economics is the law of supply and demand. Simply put, in a well-functioning (which usually means free from interferences) market, if demand exceeds supply prices go up, more people become motivated by higher prices to sell, the increased demand is subsequently met and the prices stabilize. If the opposite happens – if supply exceeds demand - people have to lower prices in order for sales to take place.

Regarded from this free-market economic perspective, the current state of the housing market in Canada is a bizarre paradox: people with no access to housing are forced to literally live on the streets (=demand isn’t met) while thousands of homes and condos are sitting empty and unsold (=excess supply).

The above article describes the phenomenon very well yet does not go as far as to identify its root causes. In this post, I will attempt to do that.

In my opinion, the profound dysfunction of the Canadian housing market is caused chiefly by the twin forces of globalization and government interference.

Let’s examine both.

Culprit Number One: Globalization

Globalization has allowed capital, including ill-gotten and outright stolen capital, to wander the globe looking for a safe place to park itself.

I use the word ‘park’ (instead of ‘invest’) for a reason. A legitimate, bona-fide investor expects a return on his capital and will not invest if there is no expectation of such a return. A criminal who has stolen the capital he is in possession of does not care about returns: he has already made a 100% return by having gone from nothing to whatever he currently holds in his “lucky” hand. His concern is primarily with preservation of this windfall, so that those he stole it from (with the aid of concerned authorities of the jurisdiction where the crime took place) wouldn’t come and take it back. Heck, if the criminal can salvage 10 cents on a dollar, he is still up!

This is why in 2016 “foreign investors” with literally suitcases of dirty money were running around Vancouver and Toronto outbidding Canadian buyers on every available property, often by hundreds of thousands of dollars. These “investors” didn’t care if the value of the property they grossly overpaid for went up or down. Nor did they care if they could get a reasonable return by renting it out, and in fact properties they bought were often not offered for rent but sat empty, prompting municipal governments to introduce various “vacant home” taxes.

This scenario unfolded in Canada for a number of years and resulted in developers pivoting from building what could actually be used as housing (which everyday people and families could live in) to mass production of tiny, ill-designed, poorly built, essentially unlivable “condominiums” whose only possible function was as someone’s safety deposit box.

The problem was exacerbated by demographics. Canada is a small country: our population has only recently exceeded 41 million people. If only 1% of the total population of a country with 1.4 billion residents decided to park their money in the Canadian housing market, that domestically insignificant percentage would amount to an invading force the size of 34% of the total population of Canada! We may never know what percentage of, say, Chinese and Indians purchased properties in Canada, but the effect has undoubtedly been dramatic.

An astute reader may ask: why do I blame globalization for this phenomenon? Weren’t people buying properties in other countries before globalization? My answer is that a strong government of a sovereign state would have and should have put a decisive and early kibosh to a foreign financial invasion of the size I have described. Canadian government, sold lock, stock and barrel on the globalist agenda and filled with World Economic Forum disciples like Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland et al, did nothing of the sort. It even turned a blind eye on numerous police reports raising an alarm about “the Vancouver model”: outright laundering of criminal money through Vancouver’s real estate, luxury goods and casinos. This phenomenon became so well-known that even Wikipedia has an article on it:

Here’s also a link to the Government of British Columbia website, which references The Cullen Report and the two “Dirty Money” reports by Dr. Peter German:

Despite the ringing alarms and the loud posturing, very little was done by either the Government of British Columbia or the Government of Canada. I would dare suggest that the various provincial and municipal “speculation”, “vacant/empty home” etc taxes, as well as the federal prohibition on purchase of real estate in Canada by foreigners (which came into effect on January 1, 2023, and has now been extended until January 1, 2027) resulted in a disproportionate hit on innocent, often Canadian people and had very little effect on the real culprits, who, as always, were one step ahead of these ‘too little, too late’ half-measures. As far as we know, the money laundering and “foreign investing” continue to this day.

Note: in this context, we need to emphasize the difference between the oft-confused terms of ‘globalization’ and ‘globalism’. The first of these – what we used to call ‘the global village’ - refers to the natural process of increased and increasing interconnectivity, interdependence and integration in our world, facilitated by ease of travel and technological advances. To my mind, globalization is not necessarily bad and, done properly, may well be integral to our growth and advancement as a civilization. Unfortunately, most good ideas end up being hijacked, and this is where ‘globalism’ comes in. Globalism in its current form is essentially an ideological agenda that espouses hostility to all things “nationalist”, including the very concept of national sovereignty. As all ideologies do (and similarly to Marxism), it promotes globalization as the end that justifies the often nefarious, destabilizing or outright murderous means.

This brings us to the question of why governments (including the current Government of Canada) espouse and embrace globalism.

Culprit Number Two: Governments

It is patently obvious that, despite some loud performative pronouncements, the Government of Canada and virtually all of Canada’s provincial and municipal governments have no interest of actually addressing the current housing crisis. In fact, if we examine everything they do, we can see that the summary effect of their actions is quite the opposite: to perpetuate and amplify the crisis. For those who are interested in concrete examples, I examined some of these in the following post:

Markets are often blamed for all sorts of things.

The counter-argument to this allocation of blame is that government interference distorts the markets and essentially prevents their self-correcting mechanisms from functioning properly. Quite simply, markets that are being tinkered with by governments cease to be free markets. There are virtually no markets in our world today that are entirely free from such government interference, and most of the issues we have stem from the interference and not the markets themselves.

The Canadian housing market is a classic example of this. All levels of our governments impose a growing plethora of taxes, regulations and development charges on the builders of homes. Naturally, this results in: a) fewer homes being built, and b) the prices of those homes that developers do manage to build in this environment going up.

The governments then turn around and “help” people who can no longer afford the dwindling supply of these increasingly expensive homes by handing out free money in the form of various subsidies, tax credits and other similar measures. As a result, home prices go up some more and people once again can’t afford to buy them. Rinse and repeat.

What is this but repetition of the same old adage: If it moves, tax it. If it still moves, regulate it. If it stops moving, subsidize it???

The logical next question is: why are all levels of governments in Canada not only clearly disinterested in actually solving this and other crises but are, as demonstrated above, actively perpetuating, exacerbating and amplifying them?

The reason, in my opinion, lies in the basic human nature of self-interest. There is a structural flaw in our current political superstructure. This flaw results in perpetuation and exacerbation of crises being in our governments’ best interests, such interests being contrary to the interests of the people they are supposed to represent. The “covid pandemic response” fiasco exposed this structural flaw.

I have been privileged recently to attend the Brownstone Institute Retreat, held at a beautiful Polyface farm in the Virginia countryside. Once I have sorted through my copious notes, I will post the full report of what I learned at that event. At this time, I would like to mention one concept discussed, which struck me as going to the heart of the issue we are examining here, namely that those who are involved in pushing the destructive agendas we are witnessing in every aspect of our lives today belong to one of three groups:

1. They are naïve (which by definition implies ‘not very smart’!) and thus genuinely believe the destructive ideologies will “save the world”;

2. They are profoundly evil and filled with desire to destroy 90% of us and to control and enslave what’s left;

3. They are opportunists who couldn’t care less about us or our world, and who see the ideologies as a gateway to personal wealth at the expense of the rest of society.

Our current Prime-Minister likely falls into this third category of our “leaders”. He is certainly not dumb, nor does he appear to be profoundly evil (this epithet is much more likely to be applicable to his handlers). What he is, based on what we know about his “illustrious” career, is a shameless climate-crisis profiteer who is smart enough to see and seize an opportunity to enrich himself and enhance his and his family’s lifestyle at the expense of others.

It is not the purpose of this post to examine the opportunities for climate-profiteering created by Mr. Carney’s elevation to the prime-ministership of Canada. What we will focus on is his plans on the housing front. Mr. Carney has recently announced the setting up of yet another, new housing agency (with a multi-billion-dollar budget of course!) whose mandate will be to build thousands of “factory built, modular and mass timber” housing units on Canada’s federal land.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/carney-announces-new-housing-agency-to-build-4000-units-on-federal-land-5914896?&est=AEmGkfaKXfbZquNG9EiMGUvQsTLnvg%2BtQv%2BjEn1tigjg%2FSTGZsgtGLtgK%2Bx%2Fx3mTDiBJVjI%3D

Well, lo and behold: Brookfield – a monster corporation where Mr. Carney played a leadership role before his investiture as the ruler of Canada, and where he still holds significant interests – is looking into purchasing… wait for it… a manufactured-home company!

https://seekingalpha.com/news/4494664-brookfield-is-said-to-eye-10b-deal-for-u-s-manufactured-home-operator

To paraphrase from a notorious pre-covid QAnon video, there are things that make you say, “Hmm…”