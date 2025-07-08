Despite paying lip service to “solving the housing crisis” (which they themselves created or at least helped create), our governments actually achieve the opposite.

After years of covid restrictions, egregious, ever-growing taxes and ballooning red tape, which put together amount to an outright war on business – any business except for governments’ bedfellows the mega-multinationals! – real estate developers have pivoted from actually building homes to doing whatever would help them survive, such as blatant speculation in various (government-created) “rights” and “entitlements”

https://cityhallwatch.wordpress.com/2025/06/29/entitled-to-flip-spacing-villagomez/

or churning out postage stamp-sized condos, so tiny and badly designed they are not livable or otherwise useable.

It appears those condos were never meant to be lived in and were manufactured as a kind of commodity, like stocks or ETFs. Consequently, they were only attractive to speculators, and only as long as artificially inflated prices kept going up. As that trend fades, so does the demand. This is similar to what happened to the 1990s dot-com stocks (many of which had no intrinsic value and consisted of thin air and vague promises), or to timeshares: as soon as the world discovered those were actually liabilities and not assets (and why would anyone shell out their hard-earned money to acquire a liability??), active market for various “fractional ownership units” collapsed.

In this article, I provide nine examples of governments’ interference with the housing market. I firmly believe that none of these interventions “solve” or even “address” the housing affordability issue. To the contrary, most of these government measures are designed to - and indeed do - make our housing situation worse.

1. Egregious and excessive taxation of property

Anyone who owns real estate is all too familiar with ever-growing property taxes, as well as plethora of newly introduced “speculation taxes”, “empty/vacant home taxes” etc. We also anxiously eye every incessantly floated proposal of “home equity taxes”.

Any tax on property is a tax on renters, as they are ultimately the ones stuck footing the bill: it is economic reality that increased costs always get passed on to the end consumer.

And the bureaucrats that come up with all these endless taxes are not even competent enough to administer them without creating a mess! Here’s what happened with the “vacant home tax” in Toronto:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/toronto-to-keep-vacant-home-tax-despite-fiasco-leading-to-thousands-of-wrongful-invoices-5633276

Of course, these “glitches” further increase the cost of doing business for those unfortunate enough to try and make a living by providing rental homes to people: landlords now have to build into the rents they charge the cost of filing the ever-growing mountains of time-consuming paperwork, as well as fighting the government’s wrongful assessments. I myself have experienced this: a few years back, the City of Vancouver charged me $30,000 (sic!) in “empty homes” tax for a property that most certainly (and obviously to anyone but the government machine!) wasn’t “empty”, and it cost me $5,000 in legal fees to finally get the overzealous municipal bureaucrats off my back.

What happens when landlords get pestered and taxed to the breaking point? They finally give up, sell their properties and exit the market. This is what is happening in the UK:

https://www.simplybusiness.co.uk/knowledge/buying-and-selling/landlord-report-2023/

Same trend is taking place on the “left coast” of the US, in Seattle:

https://mynorthwest.com/ktth/rantz-opinion/gross-landlords-ditching-seattle-over-nightmare-tenants-laws/3924336

Bottom line is, by implementing and increasing those taxes, governments are actually doing the opposite to what they preach: exacerbating the housing crisis by causing rents to increase and the housing supply to shrink.

2. Restrictive zoning and red tape

A lot has been written about this issue, so I am not going to elaborate on what really is a no-brainer: by restricting what people can build on their own land, governments make housing more scarce and less affordable.

3. Exponential growth of development charges

For example, in 2023 development cost charges in Vancouver increased by 240% (sic!) per residential lot and by 235% for each apartment unit.

https://www.biv.com/news/commentary/opinion-the-era-of-easy-real-estate-money-is-over-for-metro-vancouver-cities-9354767

No wonder Vancouver is one of the most unaffordable cities in the world!

To be completely fair, there does seem to be some movement in the right direction happening in BC:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/bc-changes-cost-regulations-for-home-builders-to-increase-construction-5881758?&est=uPEB1aBpgnhXfvwHD2EcZn7ahWoK%2FC%2BlkvdjPV1yhHiXuzp9SePdFiHeOUG0cOK1BGrahv4%3D

However, this is a band-aid solution: the draconian charges are not being reduced, they are being “deferred”.

4. Communism-inspired “planning” activities

These have NEVER solved anything. Throughout history, any time a “planned economy” was attempted, it ended up in chronic shortages and rationing. The Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela… need I go on?

And yet our bureaucrats keep going back to trying to “plan” everything, touting their “efforts” as the solution:

https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/bc-housing-supply-act-new-cities-list-surrey-2024

5. War on landlords

Some municipalities, for some unfathomable reason, have declared an outright war on landlords, whereby various bills promote “tenant rights” over people’s right to enjoyment of their property. Landlords are being attacked and penalized for evicting bad tenants who don’t pay rent and destroy property. When landlords try to help solve homelessness by entering into agreements with governments to help house people, they end up in situations like this:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/housing-first-ottawa-problem-support-1.7196460

Do governments intentionally refer to these landlords street junkies instead of bona fide people in need of housing, I wonder??

6. War on AirBnB and other short-term rental platforms

In the world of exponential increases not only in prices of homes but in costs of owing one (such as insurance and property taxes), AirBnB is the new mortgage helper. For many people, making their home available as a short-term rental has become the only viable path to home ownership. This fact is completely disregarded by various governments that have declared war on these platforms and the very idea of short-term rentals, under the guise of – wait for it! – “solving the housing crisis”.

Like with everything governments do, there are “unintended consequences”. In New York, after the local government introduced new rules which effectively banned short-term rentals, they went underground, thus robbing both homeowners and prospective short-term renters of the protections afforded by ingenious platforms like AirBnB:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/25/new-york-airbnb-short-term-rentals-sublets

The New York also appears to have simply exported the problem:

https://www.northjersey.com/story/money/real-estate/2024/03/11/short-term-rental-demand-rises-in-nj-after-nyc-restricts-airbnb/72865913007/

In Montreal, chasing the elusive “100% compliance” with the increasingly egregious rules became the goal – they don’t even look at whether more homes have actually become available to rent long-term as a result of their frenetic activity!

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/short-term-rentals-quebec-1.7185398

It has been proven that short-term rentals have a minuscule effect on long-term rental housing availability. For example, in Victoria – the capital of Canadian province of British Columbia – “potential long-term dwellings” that are currently on the short-term rental market still only make up less than one per cent (sic!) of all available housing.

https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/reduction-of-bc-short-term-rentals-to-fix-housing-prices-just-not-going-to-happen-stats-suggest-9308527

Facts notwithstanding, governments insist that severely restricting short-term rentals, outright banning them and/or forcing homeowners to “share” their profits with government in the form of various taxes and licensing fees would somehow flood the market with cheap rentals. In short, short-term rentals are used as a scapegoat, with a clear intent to distract people from the real problem.

Another layer of the war on short-term rentals is, once again, linked to the governments’ love affair with big business. I wouldn’t be surprised if behemoth hotel chains are influencing this. I needed to find overnight accommodation in Vancouver recently, and although I normally prefer to stay in an AirBnB I ended up in a hotel this time: after the government crackdown, AirBnBs are impossible to find and for the few that managed to survive the crackdown cost of doing business has gone up so much, prices are now prohibitive.

7. War on alternative solutions

Inexplicably, in the midst of a housing crisis governments also declare war on tiny homes or other attempts by desperate people to come up with their own solutions. Here are two examples (and there are many others!):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/peachland-tiny-home-rdco-housing-crisis-homelessness-rvs-1.7144280

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/tiny-tiny-homes-cease-and-desist-toronto-1.7458835

As in the case with short-term rental platforms, these examples show how much governments hate simple, people-driven answers. I suspect the reason for this hatred runs deep: in a society where people have the power to solve their own problems, there would be no need for big government.

8. Throwing “free” money at people in the form of various discounted loans or subsidies

Free money will only further inflate prices – this is Economics 101. The simple truth is that nothing is ever free: we are all familiar with the old proverb about free cheese, right?

Under the guise on one such “program”, Canadian government even tried to become co-owner of homes with people! That plan, like their other non-measures touted as The Solution, met with very little demand – not surprisingly, Canadians did not trust their government enough to enter into co-ownership of their homes with it! - and was eventually quietly cancelled.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/first-time-home-buyers-incentive-discontinued-1.7130966

9. Government-run home construction and rentals

Canada’s new prime-minister, popularly dubbed ‘Carbon Carney’, has declared that he wants to tackle the housing crisis by increasing the use of prefabricated and modular housing.

Carney served as vice chair and chair of Brookfield, a global investment firm, from 2020 to 2024. During that time, Brookfield acquired Modulaire Group, a modular home company.

https://bbu.brookfield.com/press-releases/brookfield-business-partners-acquire-modulaire-group

Hmm… I suspect this new “strategy” is nothing but a scheme to transfer yet another big chunk of Canadian taxpayers’ money into the itchy hands of government buddies. Crony capitalism indeed!

No government should be in the business of building or renting homes. Government’s business is governing, not home construction or rentals.

https://financialpost.com/opinion/state-has-no-place-building-bedrooms-of-the-nation

The epic fail of such an approach is illustrated by a situation where “subsidized housing” in Victoria was actually offered for rent at prices ABOVE market, while the infamous Chrystia Freeland was loudly bragging about how her government was “solving the housing crisis”:

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/chrystia-freeland-affordable-housing

CONCLUSION

I hope that I have amply illustrated the fact that our governments are not trying to deal with the housing crisis but to profit from further exacerbating it.

What is the REAL solution?

One possible suggestion has caught my attention recently.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/new-towns-offer-a-solution-to-canadas-housing-crisis-5863290?&est=Z4xHFgmS7aODHKEZjGtK82wt5dZuOthzjyp2UjOm05Gy%2FxuG9FqEvCpNalVlsAvq%2FU7qJw8%3D

We have enough land in Canada. What if we ditched the failing model: cramming everyone into mega cities where prices are out of control? Instead of doggedly trying to “make that model work”, why aren’t we building new cities instead?

The simple truth is, this is not happening because there is no real will on the part of our governments to actually do something. Therefore, instead of crying that “the government should do a little bit more”, we should stop relying on it. Is there a way for us to go back to the centuries-old tradition of starting new, grassroots settlements, I wonder?

To sum up, I do not have a surefire recipe for solving our housing crisis, nor does anyone else as far as I can see (loud screams for the government “to do a little bit more” - increase subsidies, ramp up regulation or even undertake building houses for the people - cannot be taken seriously, as demonstrated above).

However, one thing is clear: if we ever have a chance to improve our housing situation, we must start by getting governments out of the way. Once our builders and property owners are able to actually make money by creating the homes our people want and can afford to buy or rent, things will get better.

REAL solutions should involve the people, NOT the governments.