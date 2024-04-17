Please feel free to copy and send your own version. How much more of their BS can we take?? I don’t expect a reply from Mr. Singh - but if he gets thousands of these emails, we’ll be harder to ignore.

TO: Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet.Singh@parl.gc.ca

CC: action@taxpayer.com, pierre.poilievre@parl.gc.ca, info@rebelnews.com, letters_ca@epochtimes.com

Re: 2024 Budget

Mr. Singh,

As a Canadian voter and taxpayer, I demand that you and your party vote against the wasteful, inflation-fueling, economy-killing, pathetic excuse for a budget the incompetent Liberals have tabled.

Now is the time to do the right thing, Mr. Singh! If you have but a shred of dignity, integrity and self-respect left, I call on you to do what’s best for Canadians and join The Conservative Party of Canada and The Green Party of Canada in opposing this “budget”.