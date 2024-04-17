Mr. Singh, Vote Against The Budget!
My email to Jagmeet Singh, sent this morning
Please feel free to copy and send your own version. How much more of their BS can we take?? I don’t expect a reply from Mr. Singh - but if he gets thousands of these emails, we’ll be harder to ignore.
TO: Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet.Singh@parl.gc.ca
CC: action@taxpayer.com, pierre.poilievre@parl.gc.ca, info@rebelnews.com, letters_ca@epochtimes.com
Re: 2024 Budget
Mr. Singh,
As a Canadian voter and taxpayer, I demand that you and your party vote against the wasteful, inflation-fueling, economy-killing, pathetic excuse for a budget the incompetent Liberals have tabled.
Now is the time to do the right thing, Mr. Singh! If you have but a shred of dignity, integrity and self-respect left, I call on you to do what’s best for Canadians and join The Conservative Party of Canada and The Green Party of Canada in opposing this “budget”.
