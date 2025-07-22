I have sent the following letter to President Trump today:

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of a group of concerned Canadians, I humbly request that, as the President of the country whose history and values epitomize freedom, you intervene in the case of gross miscarriage of justice that is about to be committed by the Government of Canada:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/freedom-convoy-crown-seeks-seven-year-sentence-for-lich-eight-years-for-barber-5889990?&est=A9meUiJrgRCHiY7b2SUWVDFGU%2FvLdo%2BmipQfa8F%2BYPyULYkCNp2RW%2Fqea%2FZu4mrSMRw2%2Fjo%3D

The Canadian government’s shameless criminal prosecution of two upstanding Canadians, Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, whose only “crime” was to organize a peaceful protest against draconian human rights infringements under the guise of a “pandemic”, amounts to nothing less than persecution of political dissidents. This is something we have read about in The Gulag Archipelago – we never thought we would see this happening in a country like Canada.

Please, please stand up for these fine people!

Here are a few ideas on how you might be able to help:

- Grant Tamara Lich and Chris Barber political asylum: even if these patriotic Canadians decide not to physically move to the USA, this would not only show the world that the United States of America stands ready to protect people from persecution, but serve as a lesson to all governments that seek to suppress dissidence among their citizens;

- Issue a formal note of protest to the Government of Canada over its treatment of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber;

- Impose punitive tariffs on Canada, to be in force until Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are acquitted of all charges and issued an official apology by the Government of Canada;

- Take any other action that your government would deem appropriate in standing up for freedom of speech and freedom of peaceful protest in Canada and around the world.

Unfortunately, we no longer believe that the Canadian justice system is truly impartial, independent and capable of protecting the rights and freedoms of Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and others who disagree with the government. This is why we are appealing to you.

Please act fast, Mr. President! The sentencing of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins tomorrow, July 23.