About a month ago, I had the misfortune of responding to a one-question Liberal Party of Canada survey. I know I should have ignored it – but I was sorely tempted to tell the clowns what I really think of them. Here’s my response:

Well, they obviously don’t read people’s replies – or else they have really bad AI (maybe they’ve had the ArriveCan contractors design it?).

Immediately after I sent my reply in, I got this message:

Being a part of “this movement”? What movement?? Didn’t I make it clear that I DO NOT support them? If anything, I am proud to be part of the movement to get rid of them!

And what exactly do they think they “delivered” to us? Let’s unpack the gaslighting.

Liberal lie: “Making life more affordable”

Reality: Record inflation and crisis in housing affordability, combined with higher taxes and record deficits

Liberal lie: “Strengthening our public health care system”

Reality: The healthcare system’s a shambles; hospital emergency rooms are closing due to lack of staff, and millions of Canadians can’t find a family doctor

Liberal lie: “Accelerating the fight against climate change”

Reality: The only thing they’ve “accelerated” is taxing us into poverty and giving our money away to foreign companies that are somehow going to “build our green future”

Liberal lie: “Building safer communities”

Reality: Crime is rampant. The “catch and release” justice system works really well – for repeat offenders. In Ontario, the police recently suggested that people leave their car keys at their front doors, so that they don’t get hurt when thieves come to steal their cars.

Liberal lie: “Growing an economy that works for all Canadians”

Reality: Investment is plummeting, and here’s where our economy is at after nine years of Liebertard rule:

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/if-the-economy-had-stayed-where-it-was-in-2015-wed-all-be-earning-an-extra-4200?gaa_at=la&gaa_n=ARTJ-U-Qih1aDnGrCvSyBZeJSsqgeSUgkh2tLs4OtEAY3t5DzmdsOWooOwD_2qGFKjs%3D&gaa_ts=663c27c2&gaa_sig=WhCDjAKNoomUrxkfZL5AA_OOBQYafvf7p_9FXJXefDNgUAZlwVcYe81dN2Uho-pe0noGf81dlfVj4f62aUtP7Q%3D%3D

“Liebertard” is not a misspell, by the way. This combination of the word “LIBERAL” with “LIE” and “RETARD” is the way I’ve seen many people refer to the Liberal Party of Canada these days.

And the Liebertards did not stop at that one initial bout of gaslighting. In the weeks that followed, a barrage of spam emails was unleashed on me, praising their agenda and, of course, demanding donations. Here are but a few samples of what I got (I’ve blacked out my personal name and email address):

For a while, I laughed at this pathetic nonsense and hit ‘delete’. But when the following message arrived yesterday - from Liberal Party’s Revenue Chair no less! I am flattered at the personal attention (not!) – I decided that it was time to respond.

Liberal Party’s Revenue Chair Stephen Bronfman is, by the way, the grandson of Samuel Bronfman, of Seagram’s fame, and a major Liberal Party benefactor, chief fundraiser and senior advisor to Justin Trudeau. Typically for an entitled, silver-spoon Liberal, Bronfman is known to be involved in multi-million-dollar tax evasion:

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/nov/05/justin-trudeau-adviser-stephen-bronfman-offshore-paradise-papers

Below is a copy of my email, sent this morning and cc’d to Justin Trudeau (just in case Mr. Bronfman is in the Cayman Islands):

Mr. Bronfman (or whoever you really are):

Let me clarify something - because you and the Liberal Party of Canada are obviously not getting the message.

I am no supporter of yours. I responded to a one-question “survey”, which I now realize was not a survey at all but a disguised phishing operation to get people’s contact info – typical backhanded liberal politicking, not to mention the fact that phishing is a crime.

The survey question was:

“Do you support Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party’s plan to keep Canada moving forward?”

My answer was: NO

When further asked to “tell us how we can keep building a better future for you, your family, and your community”, I wrote:

RESIGN AND CALL A FAIR ELECTION IMMEDIATELY

I honestly do not see how my response could have possibly been construed as a message of support. The Liberal Party of Canada must be getting really desperate - because you know you are losing our support at record speed.

Let me make it crystal clear, so that there is no ambiguity:

I believe that the Liberal Party of Canada is destroying our beautiful country. The Party does not deserve our votes and certainly not our hard-earned dollars. You’ve stolen and wasted more than enough of our money already.

Therefore, you are not going to get one red cent out of me – is that clear?

In addition, since I am getting tired of your constant spamming, I demand that you take me off your distribution list immediately, or face repercussions. I have never given my permission to be on your list to begin with, and I will sue the Liberal Party of Canada and you personally, Mr. Bronfman, for harassment if I have to. If you do not immediately stop bombarding me with your pathetic, full of lies email solicitations, you will hear from my legal team.

Well, they obviously didn’t get that message either, because after I sent it I received yet another spam email, purporting this time to be “personally” from Mr. Champagne - who, as Trudeau’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, is in charge of handing out our money to foreign mega-corporations.

LET’S GET THINGS DONE INDEED - IT’S TIME FOR CANADA TO THROW OF THE YOKE OF THE WOKE AND TO CONSIGN THE LIBERAL PARTY OF CANADA TO THE TRASH PILE OF HISTORY, WHERE IT BELONGS!