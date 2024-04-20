I have recently come across the following two-question survey which, as you can imagine, gave me a good chuckle:

https://action.liberal.ca/survey-2024/?utm_term=&campID=7015b0000058EI6AAM

Naturally, I responded immediately! This is what I came up with - it’s a bit short of their word count but I think summarizes my opinion nicely:

The funniest part is that, as soon as I clicked ‘Submit’, the following screen appeared:

As you can see, the “NO THANKS” button I was looking for is not there!

To sum it up, the clowns have the audacity to rob us blind, waste our money - and then ask for a donation!

I suggest that we all use their “survey” to tell them what we REALLY think of them.

Obviously, they are not getting the message that, as per the recent poll,

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/canadians-satisfaction-with-federal-government-at-all-time-low-poll-5632325?src_src=BN_article_paid&src_cmp=breaking-2024-04-18-ca&est=zeI8kyDLOBwTClN2K1ra7qPozwp1YhmrwDXuLSAm31paUsVyw5LsQKvfbVQfsiY2d%2BGE5Ds%3D

62% of Canadians are either angry at them or have lost all faith in our federal government.