Liberal Supporter Survey
Let's Show Our "Support"!
I have recently come across the following two-question survey which, as you can imagine, gave me a good chuckle:
https://action.liberal.ca/survey-2024/?utm_term=&campID=7015b0000058EI6AAM
Naturally, I responded immediately! This is what I came up with - it’s a bit short of their word count but I think summarizes my opinion nicely:
The funniest part is that, as soon as I clicked ‘Submit’, the following screen appeared:
As you can see, the “NO THANKS” button I was looking for is not there!
To sum it up, the clowns have the audacity to rob us blind, waste our money - and then ask for a donation!
I suggest that we all use their “survey” to tell them what we REALLY think of them.
Obviously, they are not getting the message that, as per the recent poll,
https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/canadians-satisfaction-with-federal-government-at-all-time-low-poll-5632325?src_src=BN_article_paid&src_cmp=breaking-2024-04-18-ca&est=zeI8kyDLOBwTClN2K1ra7qPozwp1YhmrwDXuLSAm31paUsVyw5LsQKvfbVQfsiY2d%2BGE5Ds%3D
62% of Canadians are either angry at them or have lost all faith in our federal government.
