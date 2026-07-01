The word ‘pride’ in today’s twisted world is often associated with overt demonstration of deviant sexual proclivities of the kind that, if they ever became mainstream, would result in our civilization’s complete extinction.

It’s time we showed some REAL PRIDE - pride in our rich history.

Courageous and adventurous Norse sailors were the first Europeans to establish settlements in what is now Canada. Around 1021 CE, they braved the Atlantic in their tiny yet ingenious vessels to build an outpost in the place we now call L’Anse aux Meadows, in Newfoundland. For reasons that have been lost to history, that outpost did not evolve into a permanent settlement. However, Europeans did not give up on the idea of exploring the New World.

We returned in the late 15th century. European claims on what is now Canada began with John Cabot’s arrival in 1497, and the first truly permanent European settlements date back to an even later time - the early 17th century:

In 1604, French explorers Pierre de Monts and Samuel de Champlain established the first permanent European settlement north of Florida at Port-Royal in Acadia, today known as the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

Just four years later, in 1608, Samuel de Champlain founded Quebec City, the capital of the colony of New France.

In 1610, Newfoundland lived up to its name to become the first English settlement in what is now Canada.

To paraphrase from Thomas Hobbes’s 1651 political treatise, Leviathan, life was nasty, brutish and short in those early days – but the history of our beautiful Canada marched on despite the hardships.

The colony of New France was claimed in 1534 by Jacques Cartier. More than 200 years later, in the second half of the 18th century, following the Seven Years’ War France ceded nearly all its North American possessions to Great Britain. What used to be the French Province of Quebec was divided into Upper and Lower Canada. The two new provinces were reunited as the Province of Canada by the Act of Union of 1840. In 1867, it was amalgamated with two other British colonies - New Brunswick and Nova Scotia - through Confederation, forming a self-governing entity. The British North America Act established Canada as a federation and defined the division of powers between federal and provincial governments. Thus, 1867 is regarded as the birth year of Canada.

Over the next eighty-two years, Canada expanded by incorporating other parts of British North America, the last of which was Newfoundland and Labrador in 1949. The Constitution Act of 1982 legally separated Canada from the United Kingdom and included the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In 400 years, European settlers turned empty wilderness, where stone-age tribes had wandered for millennia in search of sustenance, where slavery and petty wars over scarce resources were the way of life and where infant mortality rate was one in two or worse, into an abundant, prosperous and successful G7 state, with a free market economy and a political system modelled on the rich tradition of Great Britain, whose roots hail back to the ancient history of the Hebrew Republic of Exodus and Deuteronomy, of Greek democracies and the Roman Empire.

How did we achieve all this? With the help of the greatest inventions of Western civilization – the ones I like to refer to as “The Four Pillars of Freedom”:

1. Free enterprise

2. Private property rights

3. Strong families

4. The rule of law

Sadly, all four of these fundamental pillars of a successful society are under attack today.

Our small businesses are being choked by excessive regulation and bankrupted by draconian taxation. The Tax Freedom Day in today’s Canada is June 9, which means that Canadians have to work for the government for over five months out of a year before they earn a cent for themselves.

Our property rights are being eroded by the constant encroachment of power-hungry, ideology-driven state. The recent events in BC, where a woke judge declared that “aboriginal title” (whatever that is, considering that Canadian aboriginals did not have a concept of land ownership) takes precedence over our Western ‘fee simple’ property ownership rights. As a result of that ruling, the entire system of private land ownership in Canada is now in question.

Our young people are being taught that having a career and a pet is a better life choice than raising a family. Our children are pumped full of harmful substances that dramatically affect their future fertility long before they become adults, long before they are mature enough to make adult choices.

Our Justice is no longer blind. Our courts, under the guise of “compassion” and “correcting historic wrongs”, treat “underprivileged” ethnic groups more leniently than white people. Repeat offenders are unleashed onto our streets to commit more crimes.

How did our prosperous society stray so far from its former path of freedom, abundance and progress? Once again, history provides the answer.

My ancestors were not among those who helped write the incredible story of Canada. They lived in a very different place: Russia, which in the 20th century became known as the Soviet Union.

While the French and the English were busy building new colonies in the New World, Peter the Great was working on bringing the backward Russian Empire into the 17th century. The legendary monarch modernized the Russian army (sometimes building new ships for the Navy with his own hands), erected a new capital now given back its original name of St. Petersburg, cut off unkempt beards of parochial Russian aristocracy and established the surprisingly advanced civil service, whose underpinning idea of social mobility was previously unheard-of and revolutionary for its age. Peter the Great’s civil service consisted of 14 grades, and even a peasant could, with perseverance and hard work, rise from the 14th grade to the first. Every civil servant above the eleventh grade automatically became the member of the gentry, gaining the right to own land. Above the 8th grade, this status became hereditary.

Ironically, that progressive system benefited the father of the man who, three hundred years later, would destroy it, along with the entire Russian Empire. Ilya Ulianov, son of a serf who climbed the ladder to the fourth grade and thus obtained the status of an aristocrat, was the father of Vladimir Lenin, the mastermind of the 1917 Russian revolution.

Similarly to what’s happening in Canada today, 100 years ago Russians allowed themselves to forget their rich history. In the second decade of the 20th century, Russia was swept by a wave of destruction.

According to the Russian version of The Internationale, a French revolutionary song that became the de facto anthem of the Soviet Union until 1944, the goal was to “…destroy this world of violence / Down to the foundations.” The revolutionaries decided that the old world was not worth building on, honoring or even remembering. “We will build our new world,” they shouted. “He who was nothing will become everything!”

Well, maybe “he who was nothing” was nothing for a reason. It takes more than a proclamation to turn a Nothing into a Something: it takes human ingenuity, dedication, industriousness and resilience. It takes the Four Pillars of Freedom.

Canada’s story proves that. I am proud of my adopted homeland - even though my ancestors were not part of it, even though our beautiful Canada today seems to have lost its way.

Today, on Canada Day, let us remember and give thanks for our rich history. Let us regain PRIDE in our civilizational story. Let that pride be the first step to rebuilding our nation’s freedom, dignity, abundance and prosperity.

HAPPY CANADA DAY!