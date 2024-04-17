I sent this on April 7. Needless to say, I didn’t get a response - not even an automated one! Please feel free to copy and send your own version. If she gets thousands of these emails, we’ll be harder to ignore.

Re: The “Grocery Tax” Plan

TO: chrystia.freeland@fin.gc.ca

BCC: action@taxpayer.com

Ms. Freeland,

Stop hammering Canadians with more and more taxes!

If you knew anything about finance, you would know that grocery stores operate on a 5% margin at best, therefore any additional taxes imposed on them will be passed on to the end consumer – just like your “carbon tax" is.

You are barking up the wrong tree or, worse, intentionally gaslighting us. The main culprit in the rising cost of living for Canadians is not the grocery stores but your greedy, incompetent and wasteful government.