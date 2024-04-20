1. “ArriveCan”

Most of us have heard this sad tale of government overreach, inefficiency and corruption, now commonly referred to as “ArriveScam”.

Use of the ArriveCan app was made mandatory for travellers entering Canada as of February 2021. With the initial budget of CAD $80,000, it ended up costing Canadian taxpayers 750 times that (sic!) - approximately $60 million dollars (the exact cost is unknown due to terrible record-keeping). One of the principal “contractors” in the app’s development turned out to be an active employee of the Department of Defence – blatant conflict of interest!

Despite the staggering cost of “development”, the app was so poorly made that it sent thousands of people (10,200 people as of September 2022) into unwarranted and unlawful quarantine. Amid resulting public outcry, the government had no choice but to make the use of the app “optional” in October 2022.

Even today, the government is still trying to peddle this failed program:

https://www.canada.ca/en/border-services-agency/services/arrivecan.html

I wonder how many people actually use the infamous app? According to government mouthpiece CBC, only about 10% of all international travellers used the app in the first few months of 2023.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/arrivecan-app-customs-form-1.6879459

I couldn’t find any more recent statistics and am wondering if the government has quietly stopped keeping track to avoid further embarrassment.

The inquiry into this failure tale is ongoing and now includes a criminal investigation by RCMP.

2. “Underused Housing Tax”

The federal Underused Housing Tax was quietly snuck into the 2021 budget and took effect on January 1, 2022 as an annual federal 1% tax on the “ownership of vacant or underused housing in Canada.”

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/taxes/excise-taxes-duties-and-levies/underused-housing-tax.html

Strangely for a tax purportedly aimed at foreign owners of Canadian real estate (but perhaps not so strange, considering that this government usually goes after “low-hanging fruit” – Canadian middle class!), the new rule also applies to “some” Canadian owners. For example, private Canadian corporations, partnerships and trusts that own a residential property became subject to filing an annual return (with steep penalties for non-filing or late filing: $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations!), even though they were not subject to the tax – at least not yet!

A CRA agent I talked to back in April 2023 (the original “deadline” for 2022 filings) admitted that his own department was rather confused by the framework of the new tax. The CRA subsequently “not exactly extended” that deadline but promised to waive interest and penalties, as long as the returns were filed by the end of October 2023, and then further extended that deadline to April 30, 2024. Perhaps they realized that the government has heaped an impossible task on the people, or perhaps they were giving themselves (and not us) a break because they themselves were not clear on how to apply or police this new tax: like much of what our current federal government does, this is anything but straightforward.

In the most bizarre twist of this failure tale, on October 31, 2023 (the extended deadline for the 2022 Underused Housing Tax returns, and after most people had already filed!), CRA backpedaled again, by announcing that private Canadian corporations would no longer be required to file a return.

I wonder how much tax the esteemed program has actually collected, and what the cost of its administration is. At the time I am writing this, the total amounts collected for 2022 or 2023 were not available “yet”.

3. “First-time Homebuyer” Program

Launched in 2019, this program’s stated purpose was to help reduce monthly mortgage payments for first-time buyers by having the federal government take on partial ownership of their home. In exchange for the partial ownership, the government offered a loan up to 10 per cent of the purchase price that would go toward a larger down payment and thereby reduce monthly payments.

The program was cancelled in March 2024.

The main reason for its cancellation appears to be lack of interest. The goal of the program was to serve 100,000 families by March 2025. However, as of March 2024, only 18,291 families signed up for the dubious “privilege” of having federal government as co-owner of their home.

Even government mouthpiece CBC described the now-defunct program as “administrative nightmare”!

https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/first-time-home-buyers-incentive-discontinued-1.7130966

4. “$10/day” Childcare

This pearl of command-control planned economy deserves a post of its own. Referred to as “Ottawa’s hostile takeover” (https://financialpost.com/opinion/ottawa-hostile-takeover-child-care-dire-straits), it is known to have actually reduced the number of childcare spaces available, as more and more childcare operators either opt out of the “program” or close their doors altogether. According to Statistics Canada https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/231205/dq231205a-eng.htm, in 2023, just over half (56%) of children aged 0 to 5 years were in licensed or unlicensed child care in Canada – that’s down from 60% in 2019. The proportion of parents reporting difficulty finding childcare increased from 53% in 2019 to 62% in 2023. Waitlists are getting longer: 26% of parents of children aged 0 to 5 years who were not using child care reported that their child was on a waitlist, up from 19% in 2022.

What good is a government-subsidized service if the service is unavailable??

Strangely, this government claims that the growing shortage of childcare spaces in Canada is a sign of the program’s success!

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/matthew-lau-to-the-liberals-a-dysfunctional-daycare-system-is-a-sign-of-success

5. “Bare Trust” Reporting

Starting with the 2023 taxation year, the federal government came out, under the pretext of “supporting ongoing efforts to ensure the effectiveness and integrity of Canada’s tax system”, with yet another reporting demand – as if the mountains of useless government paperwork aren’t sky-high already! This one requires all trusts to report, on an annual basis, personal information about their settlors, trustees, beneficiaries and “controlling persons”.

What effectiveness? What integrity?? Canada’s tax system is overly complicated, unfair and designed to turn law-abiding Canadians into criminals. The new “trust reporting requirements” are just another glaring example of this.

To make matters even scarier, the penalty for non-compliance with this new requirement is staggering: the greater of $2,500 or 5% of the fair market value of all property held by the trust. This means that a trust that owns a real property valued at CAD $1 million (a relatively small amount in Canada’s overheated housing market!) would pay the federal government CAD $50,000 per year! For most people, this kind of penalty would be tantamount to an outright expropriation of their property by the government.

The strangest thing about this new rule was that it applied to “bare trusts” - informal or “accidental” trusts that come into existence not by virtue of a founding document but due to certain actions and activities, such as the common enough situations where a parent co-signs a mortgage for a child, or the child’s name is added to the title of an elderly parent’s home or bank account to help the parent manage his affairs.

One wonders what exactly the government was after in bringing in this strange rule – other than, once again, forcing us all into punishable non-compliance and expropriating our hard-earned assets.

I don’t know whether to call what happened next a curse or a blessing. True to our federal government’s inability to implement its way out of a wet paper bag, this newest attempt to trap people into non-compliance was spectacularly botched, just like the Underused Housing Tax was in 2023. The “guidance” was so convoluted and unclear, and the public outcry against this egregious and unjustified “requirement” so loud, that the CRA backed off and announced, three days (sic!) before the deadline, that it “will not require bare trusts to file a T3 Income Tax and Information Return (T3 return), including Schedule 15 (Beneficial Ownership Information of a Trust), for the 2023 tax year”

Here are some good articles that tell this tale much more succinctly than I ever could. The words “disaster” and “fiasco” seem to be a recurring theme here:

https://financialpost.com/opinion/new-cra-reporting-rules-trusts-disaster

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/cras-bare-trust-fiasco-serves-as-a-lesson-for-lawmakers

6. “Free” Dental Care

In a letter to the editor of Victoria Times Colonist, a frustrated senior citizen referred to this newest “benefit” birthed by our Federal government as “a kick in the teeth”.

It appears that the only reason for this ill-conceived birth was that our failing government is desperately trying to cling to power and therefore is eager to do anything to appease its bedfellow the NDP.

More than 1.6 million uninsured seniors have registered for the “free dental care” plan.

There is one little problem though: the dentists refuse to play ball! Over 60 percent of dentists have indicated they will not be signing in for the new plan. Even CBC admits that only a few thousand of them agreed to participate:

https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1.7166478

The main reason for this lack of enthusiasm appears to be that dentists distrust the federal government’s ability to deliver the new program efficiently. Many of the dentists feel, justifiably, that their small offices cannot afford to hire more staff to deal with the infamous federal bureaucracy.

A dentist from Prince George, BC, put this very succinctly:

“I don’t have enough staff to deal with it. Taking on the new plan in the way they’ve put it out, it’s a whole different thing and getting somebody to navigate that whole system for me is just not feasible, I literally can’t do it.”

https://www.princegeorgecitizen.com/local-news/prince-george-dentist-says-uncertainty-of-new-federal-dental-care-plan-scaring-away-care-providers-8571734

In addition, just like the “$10/day childcare”, what the federal government is offering to pay the service providers appears to be completely out of whack with the current market rates for these services and with the real cost of providing them. Once again, our government is completely out of touch with reality.

So, just like the “$10/day childcare”, the plan looks great on paper but is doomed to fail. What are the feds going to do about the lack of interested service providers – turn themselves into dentists?? This government is “great” at pulling money out of my wallet, but pulling my teeth? I don’t think so! I personally wouldn’t let Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland or any of their incompetent cabinet anywhere near my mouth!

Here’s what typically happens when someone actually tries to make use of the new “benefit”:

https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/seniors-eligible-for-federal-dental-care-coverage-struggle-to-find-participating-dentists-1.6852960

In the above article, a senior spokesperson for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons has formulated a very logical conclusion: THERE IS NO PROGRAM. This failure tale gives the word ‘performative’ a whole new meaning.

In a last-ditch attempt to salvage their “dental program”, Health Minister Mark Holland announced on April 11 that dentists won’t have to formally sign up for the new plan anymore:

https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2024/04/11/dental-care-canada-dentists-opting-in-process/

“We’re gonna make it so easy to participate. All you have to do is have somebody walk in, show their card, and a dentist can try it once and see how they like it, see how it works for them. We’re making it so that it’s as simple as any other insurance plan,” Holland whines imploringly.

Well, good luck with that! I don’t blame the dentists: if I was one of them, I wouldn’t want to do business with this government either.

I am sure I will be adding more items to this sad list as Liberals carry on trying to keep alive their faltering agreement with NDP, and throwing OUR MONEY around in a last-ditch attempt TO BUY OUR VOTES in the upcoming election.

If all these failure tales are not symptoms of utter collapse of responsible governance, I don’t know what is.

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned!