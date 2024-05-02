Yesterday was a sad day for Canada.

After a couple of weeks of theatrical dithering, Jagmeet Singh has finally made his decision. Surprise! Just hours before the May 1 vote, he committed his party to supporting the reckless, ideologically driven tax-and-spend spree the Liberals refer to as “The 2024 Budget”.

https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/ndp-will-support-liberals-federal-budget

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/liberal-budget-passes-after-ndp-votes-in-favour-5641572?&est=QtEQDLRoHG%2F6Dj6YIk6Z%2FTBerKVQ3x2DdoY3pxDApwWESKh9Q%2BNirAPZAatcSaCipNwCrz4%3D

Jagmeet’s decision portends further deepening of the gaping fiscal hole this federal government is digging for us all.

But I guess Jagmeet doesn’t care about that. Nor does he seem to care that by making this “decision”, he may well have hammered the last nail in the coffin of his own political career.

His only goal seems to be to keep this circus of a government going until at least February 25, 2025 – the day he becomes eligible for a very generous Member of Parliament pension. That pension, like all the irresponsible, economy-killing measures the Liberals have pushed through the Parliament with Jagmeet’s help, will be funded by us, the taxpayers.

According to the latest Ipsos survey, only 17 per cent of Canadians support the “budget”, while 40 per cent are opposed to it.

Even more significantly, 37 per cent of Canadians believe that the “budget” will personally hurt them.

https://www.ipsos.com/en-ca/just-17-percent-canadians-give-latest-federal-budget-two-thumbs-up

Two thoughts come to mind when I see these numbers:

Despite the Liberals’ claim that the principal new taxation measure in their “budget” will only affect 0.13 per cent of taxpayers, more than a third of us know this “budget” is bad news for us.

The good news is: more Canadians are waking up. We see the Truth! We are not so easy to fool anymore.

Many of us (including myself) naively hoped that just once – just this once! – Jagmeet Singh would do what’s right for Canada and Canadians, instead of pursuing his own Rolex-wearing, manicured-nails interests. That hope has now been dashed. We will likely have to endure another year of being ruled by those who believe that budgets balance themselves, and that the communist concept of command-control central “planning” of the economy is the way forward.

Most ridiculous of all is their belief that they are capable of such “planning”.

A sad day for Canada indeed.