Atlas Shrugged
A Sad Day for Canada
Jagmeet has made his decision…
May 2
•
Victoria A. Rand
1
A Sad Day for Canada
April 2024
Jagmeet Is Still Dithering...
He is "not ready"
Apr 30
•
Victoria A. Rand
Jagmeet Is Still Dithering...
Fundraiser for Jagmeet
Let’s help Jagmeet Singh make the right decision!
Apr 29
•
Victoria A. Rand
1
Fundraiser for Jagmeet
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging: Part 4
Trouble is Brewing
Apr 28
•
Victoria A. Rand
2
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging: Part 4
When Democracy Aspires to Emulate Communism
THE HANDOUT - Please feel free to print, share and distribute in your community!
Apr 25
•
Victoria A. Rand
3
When Democracy Aspires to Emulate Communism
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging
THE PERILS OF COMMUNISM: THE HANDOUT
Apr 25
•
Victoria A. Rand
2
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging: Part 3
Western Democracy Emulating Communism – The Fallout
Apr 21
•
Victoria A. Rand
1
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging: Part 3
Failure Tale
Documenting Failures of Canada’s Federal Government Programs
Apr 20
•
Victoria A. Rand
1
Failure Tale
Liberal Supporter Survey
Let's Show Our "Support"!
Apr 20
•
Victoria A. Rand
1
Liberal Supporter Survey
2024 Budget Summary
In One Short Sentence!
Apr 18
•
Victoria A. Rand
1
2024 Budget Summary
Grocery Tax & Carbon Tax
My email to Chrystia Freeland
Apr 17
•
Victoria A. Rand
1
Grocery Tax & Carbon Tax
Mr. Singh, Vote Against The Budget!
My email to Jagmeet Singh, sent this morning
Apr 17
•
Victoria A. Rand
Mr. Singh, Vote Against The Budget!
