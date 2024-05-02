Atlas Shrugged

Home
Archive
About
A Sad Day for Canada
Jagmeet has made his decision…
  
Victoria A. Rand

April 2024

Jagmeet Is Still Dithering...
He is "not ready"
  
Victoria A. Rand
Fundraiser for Jagmeet
Let’s help Jagmeet Singh make the right decision!
  
Victoria A. Rand
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging: Part 4
Trouble is Brewing
  
Victoria A. Rand
When Democracy Aspires to Emulate Communism
THE HANDOUT - Please feel free to print, share and distribute in your community!
  
Victoria A. Rand
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging
THE PERILS OF COMMUNISM: THE HANDOUT
  
Victoria A. Rand
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging: Part 3
Western Democracy Emulating Communism – The Fallout
  
Victoria A. Rand
Failure Tale
Documenting Failures of Canada’s Federal Government Programs
  
Victoria A. Rand
Liberal Supporter Survey
Let's Show Our "Support"!
  
Victoria A. Rand
2024 Budget Summary
In One Short Sentence!
  
Victoria A. Rand
Grocery Tax & Carbon Tax
My email to Chrystia Freeland
  
Victoria A. Rand
Mr. Singh, Vote Against The Budget!
My email to Jagmeet Singh, sent this morning
  
Victoria A. Rand
© 2024 Victoria A. Rand
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture